Ladies of Harley Undertake Golden Quadrilateral Tour to Change India’s Perception – Watch Video
Covering nearly 6,000 km in 14 days while traversing through Udaipur, Delhi, Kanpur, Aurangabad, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolhapur, Mumbai - these women riders are riding to beat the stereotype.
Sunita Kunjeer, Chapter Director, Ladies of Harley. (Photo: Harley-Davidson)
With Daman as the ride flag off point during the Western H.O.G. Rally, seven Ladies of Harley members from all over the country made their way across one of the finest highways of India. Covering nearly 6,000 km in 14 days while traversing through Udaipur, Delhi, Kanpur, Aurangabad, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolhapur, Mumbai, the ride culminated in Daman on April 21st.
And there is a special reason behind these ladies taking up this ride – they want to break stereotypes and want to show the world that India is a safe place to be when it comes to riding on the highway on big bikes. We get in a conversation with Sunita Kunjeer, Chapter Director, Ladies of Harley, to find out more about it.
Watch Video Below
Peter MacKenzie, Managing Director of Harley-Davidson India said, “Harley-Davidson has seen a significant rise in participation by women across H.O.G. rallies organized in India since the last two years. The inception of the Ladies of Harley, an exclusive chapter for women Harley riders is an endeavour to celebrate their free spirit and unite like-minded people who have a passion for riding. Their second ride as a chapter across the Golden Quadrilateral will certainly encourage other women to explore Harley-Davidson and the sport of leisure motorcycling.”
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
