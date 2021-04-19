Lamborghini Ad Personam: Top Five Things to Know About Car Customization Program

Ad Personam is the exclusive program that Lamborghini offers to customers who want to customize their car in line with their personality. It is a unique customization program that gives the choice of several combinations, from colours to materials, from the seat logo sewn by hand rather than printed to the initials embroidered inside the passenger compartment, as well as takes requests to reproduce a colour on a sample. Coordinated by a team of specialists who accompany the customer through every stage of the customization process, the program conceals some curiosities that are not yet fully known or revealed. Here are five facts that you might not know yet:

The Lamborghini Ad Personam program holds the record in the automotive market for the variety of colour shades and palettes, offering a grand total of 348 unique Ad Personam colours, each one different from the other. Lamborghini’s most demanding customers include the Americans, with 20% requesting custom colours, followed by customers in the Asia Pacific and the EMEA region.

The latest innovation in exterior colours is the use of a new transparent paint containing microcrystals in the form of diamond dust. Thanks to a unique processing technique that combines craftsmanship and technology, the bodywork thus becomes iridescent, changing colour according to the reflections of the light.

Going from customization to the creation of real works of art inside a Lamborghini is just a short step. This is made possible thanks to the skill of the upholstery department, which in conjunction with the Ad Personam team evaluates and studies requests for decorations and embroidery, from the seat logo, hand-stitched rather than hot-embossed, to the initials embroidered inside the passenger compartment. The skill of the Lamborghini embroiderers reaches the highest levels, going as far as creating branches and peach blossoms, portraits of the customer or their beloved pet, designs in street art style with the bull, and “splash-effect" colour (like in the Aventador S by Skyler Grey), to images of the skyline of their favourite city.

The choice of colour is also linked to the different nationalities and the social and cultural dimensions in which Lamborghini customers live. In the Asia Pacific, the most popular Ad Personam colour by far is Rosso Efesto, in EMEA it is Verde Alceo, while in America Blu Cepheus is very much the favourite.

The latest frontier of the Ad Personam program is the identification of colour families. This project was developed by the Ad Personam team using a scientific approach, thanks to the contribution of studies conducted by experts in neuromarketing and colour psychology, along with Lamborghini Centro Stile. In this collaborative project, a number of personalities were identified that embody the profiles of Lamborghini customers, divided into five different groups. Each group is identified with the different cultural backgrounds, tastes, personalities and attitudes of the individual Families.

Here is what they were identified as:

-SPORTIVA

The SPORTIVA family suits all those who have a bold personality with a youthful spirit and who like to be recognized as promoters of a timeless tradition. These colours are in fact the launch colours of the latest Lamborghini cars, including Giallo Belenus, Arancio Xanto, Verde Selvans and Viola Pasifae.

-CONTEMPORANEA

The CONTEMPORANEA family reflects the modern landscape of informal, minimalist luxury. The eight colours selected, including Rosso Efesto, Blu Aegir and Balloon White, combine elegant and sophisticated style with the appeal of sport technology.

-ECLETTICA

The ECLETTICA family represents freshness, innovation and flair. The palette is made up of bold colours that express the various facets of the versatile spirit, ranging from Blu Cepheus to Oro Elios to Viola Bast.

-CLASSICA

The CLASSICA family is a tribute to the origins of Italian excellence that revolutionized the world of super sports cars and is bound to its traditions. The most representative colours of the icons of the past, such as Verde Scandal, Amaranto, Arancio and Blu Notte, belong to this family.

-TECNICA

The TECNICA family is designed for high-performance enthusiasts who want cutting-edge technology and new materials and colours, including Blu Grifo, Nero Nemesis and Giallo Telemaco.

