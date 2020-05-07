AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Lamborghini Admirer 5-Year Old Boy Who Drove His Mum's Car on Highway Gets a Ride in His Dreamcar

Jeremy Neves gives a drive in his Lamborghini

Jeremy Neves gives a drive in his Lamborghini

Earlier this week, the boy, who was not identified as he is a minor, said he had left home in his parents’ vehicle after arguing with his mother, who had told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini.

Anirudh SK
Share this:

After getting pulled over by the Utah police earlier this week while on his way to buy a Lamborghini, the 5-year-old was gifted by a drive in the sportscar by a fellow Utah resident who thought that the story was rather inspiring. In his post on Facebook, Jeremy Neves supported the kid and his will to achieve his goals no matter how difficult it gets and no matter what people say.

Earlier this week, the boy, who was not identified as he is a minor, said he had left home in his parents’ vehicle after arguing with his mother, who had told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini.

“He decided to take the car and go to California to buy one himself,” the police said in a tweet, adding: “He might have been short on the purchase amount as he only had $3 in his wallet.” The Utah police did not respond to requests for more information about the boy.

The trooper who stopped the car with a suspected “impaired driver” on a U.S. highway on Monday was bemused to find a 5-year-old in the driver’s seat, the Utah Highway Patrol tweeted. After seeing a vehicle driving slowly and weaving in the left lane of the Interstate 15 freeway, the trooper turned on his siren, and the driver neatly pulled over to the side of the road.

Also Watch:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading