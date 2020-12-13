Lamborghini and Lady Gaga Partner For Charitable Campaign to Raise Funds For Those Impacted by Covid-19

Automobili Lamborghini and American singer-songwriter and actress Lady Gaga have joined forces to support those who have been impacted by the global pandemic, through a charitable campaign that will raise funds and awareness for various organizations helping communities disproportionately affected. Fans will have the chance to own a piece of pop culture history by winning the Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD that was used in Lady Gaga's latest music video ‘911’.

The sweepstake is set to run from 5 November to 16 December through the Omaze platform where participants can enter with no purchase or donation necessary. The funds generated by the sweepstakes will support Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, which promotes the wellness of young people and works with them to create a kinder and braver world. The campaign will also benefit the organization Together Rising, which works to connect patrons with the resources to support the direct needs of communities across the U.S. with the organizations that are effectively addressing those critical necessities. As the world faces challenges brought on by the pandemic, providing resources and tools that promote mental wellness and meet unmet needs has become more important than ever.

Also Watch:

The initiative with Lamborghini and Lady Gaga intends to contribute and promote the values of solidarity among individuals, in the awareness that each of us, whatever we have to offer, can make a difference.