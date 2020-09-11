Lamborghini Aventador Achieves Milestone, Crosses 10,000 Units Production Mark

Automobili Lamborghini has reached an important historical milestone with its V12 model, in nine years the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory has produced 10,000 Aventadors. The car with chassis number 10,000 is an Aventador SVJ Roadster in Grigio Acheso (grey) colour with Rosso Mimir (red) livery and Ad Personam interior in Rosso Alala (red) and black. The car is destined for the Thai market.

The Aventador range debuted in 2011 in the coupe version as Aventador LP 700-4. Thanks to the new technological solutions introduced, it immediately became a new point of reference in the world of super sports cars.

Its innovative carbon fibre monocoque produced in the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory is “single shell” as it combines the cockpit, floor and roof of the car in a single structure, ensuring extremely high structural rigidity and hence, maximum performance in terms of dynamic behaviour and passive safety.

A new high-performance V12 engine was developed for the Aventador LP 700-4: with 700 HP (515 kW) of power at 8,250 rpm enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 350 km/h.

It also gets ISR robotized transmission, push-rod suspension system and the iconic upward-opening doors, similar to those of the legendary Countach and the V12 models that followed it.

In November of 2012, Automobili Lamborghini presented the Roadster version of the Aventador. Its roof is composed of two sections and is made entirely of carbon fibre. In fact, each section of the roof weighs less than 6 kg. The rear pillar was redesigned to provide the removable roof with proper support, to house an automatic passenger protection system and to ventilate the engine compartment sufficiently.

At the 2012 Geneva Motor Show, the Aventador J was unveiled, an “open” super sports car with the exterior and interior melding into each other, for which the designers and engineers of Sant’Agata dispensed with both the roof and the classic windscreen. The 700 HP (515 kW) two-seater is designed to travel at speeds in excess of 300 km/h. The Lamborghini Aventador J has been approved for road use and is a one-off.

In 2016 Automobili Lamborghini unveiled the Aventador Miura Homage, a special series derived from the Aventador coupe to pay tribute to the Miura, the forerunner of Lamborghini’s V12 super sports cars, in the year of its 50th anniversary. Created by the company’s Ad Personam department and limited to just 50 units, the Aventador Miura Homage reflects the original Miura models in its colours and features.

Also in 2016, the new Lamborghini Aventador S was introduced, featuring a new aerodynamic design, redesigned suspension, more power, and completely revamped driving dynamics. The “S” denotes enhanced versions of pre-existing Lamborghini models. The Aventador S sports a 6.5 litre 12-cylinder aspirated engine with an output of 40 HP more than the previous model, for a maximum power output of 740 HP. The Aventador S has four-wheel drive, new active suspension, an innovative four-wheel steering system, and the new ‘EGO’ driving mode, which allows the driver to choose from several additional configuration profiles that can be customized by selecting his or her preferred criteria for traction, steering, and suspension within the range of the STRADA, SPORT and CORSA settings.

In 2018 the Aventador SVJ was introduced. “SV”, as per tradition, stands for Superveloce, and the “J” stands for “Jota”, which denotes the car’s superiority on the track and in terms of performance. The Aventador SVJ has already established itself as the fastest production vehicle on Germany’s famous Nürburgring-Nordschleife track, covering the 20.6 km lap in just 6:44.97 minutes. Production of the SVJ was limited to 900 units. The SVJ 63, a special edition with a unique setup that highlights the extensive use of carbon fibre, was produced in only 63 examples to pay tribute to the year Automobili Lamborghini was founded: 1963.

Both cars feature new aerodynamically-oriented design elements: a disconnected front splitter that gives the impression of floating, while acting as an airflow channel; a three-dimensional air intake on the hood that directs the airflow; and a rear spoiler designed to achieve aerodynamic efficiency. A new front bumper with integrated side fins features a new air intake and highlights the inclusion of the ALA system (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva) patented by Lamborghini.