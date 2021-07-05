Lamborghini Aventador Last Version Image Teased, to be Unveiled on July 7 Globally

Luxury car making company Lamborghini is going to come up with two V12 models this year. Both of them will belong to the brand’s Aventador series. The first one is likely to be the final version of the Aventador series while the second one could be a hybrid. The car maker recently released teaser pictures of the car that reveal that the four-wheeler comes with a stylish pair headlights which are enhancing the overall look of the car. The brand took to its Facebook page to share the snaps and announced the reveal date of the cars as July 7.

Captioning the picture of stylish black cars, Lamborghini wrote, "It takes time to become timeless. Are you ready?It's almost time for the reveal."Many car enthusiasts have expressed their excitement in the comments section. Some users are also curious to know the features that the car packs in. Netizens also mentioned how the soon-to-be launched vehicle is already their dream car. Till now, the post has been shared over 250 times on Facebook alone.

The 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 will in all probability have the ability to generate a power of 760 bhp. The carmaker is likely to pack in more features and equipment in comparison to previous vehicles for enhancing the upcoming cars’ performance. From the looks of the car, it is safe to assume that the luxury car will not disappoint the buyers in terms of keeping up with the style quotient.

Previously, a spy video was shared online which showed the entire vehicle in camouflaged condition. All parts of the car including the rear fenders, side sills, and upper rear intakes were under the wraps. During that period,the fancy four-wheeler was undergoing its testing phase. In the clip, only the SVJ's exhaust and diffuser could be seen. In terms of design, the car looked similar to the already existing Aventador S.

