Lamborghini Aventador S Tuned by Novitec gets More Power, Reduced Weight

Lamborghini Aventador S by Novitec rear view. (Image: Novitec)

Performance tuner Novitec has selected top-of-the-range Lamborghini Aventador S. Novitec has developed a high-performance exhaust system for the 6.5-litre twelve-cylinder engine. It bumps the peak power to 561 kW / 763 hp, while increasing peak torque at the same time to 732 Nm. With an output of 763 hp and an equally impressive peak torque, the all-wheel-drive two-seater accelerates from rest to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 350 km/h.The NOVITEC aerodynamic-enhancement components ranging from the front spoiler to the rear airfoil are also trimmed for lightweight construction and maximum efficiency. In addition, the components, which were fine-tuned in the wind tunnel, lend the Aventador S full-blooded racing looks.The components demonstrated in the wind tunnel that they also reduce front-axle lift and thereby further improve the handling stability at high speeds. To reduce front-axle lift even further, the NOVITEC designers developed a complex aerodynamic-enhancement concept. The front cladding is fitted with an additional spoiler above and below the air intakes.On top of this, the side intakes are equipped with tailor-made air deflectors that route the relative wind even more focused to the front brakes. The NOVITEC designers’ love of detail is also evident in the NOVITEC trunk lid with integrated air ducts and new air outlets in front of the windshield.For the Aventador S models with center lock wheels, the NOVITEC NL3 rims are of course also available with this type of wheel connection that has its origins in motor racing. Thanks to a NOVITEC conversion kit to center lock, these wheels can also be mounted on the Aventador S Coupe and Roadster models ordered with a five-bolt pattern.NOVITEC offers naked-carbon elements ranging from the center console and the two door panels including the door handles to the bezel for the instrument cluster. The custom personalization of this supercar à la NOVITEC of course also includes interiors in any desired color crafted with utmost precision from the finest leather and Alcantara.The variant of the NOVITEC exhaust system made from the especially light INCONEL, which is also the material of choice in Formula 1 racing, delivers weight savings of 21 kilograms.