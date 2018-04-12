English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lamborghini Aventador Super Veloce Jota Testing Continues at Nurburgring
Although official images have yet to be unveiled, the bodywork performance enhancements are probably going to make this one look like the most outrageous-looking Lamborghini ever too.
Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
As startup, electric car companies continue to produce prototypes boasting outrageous amounts of horsepower and torque, more traditional big-name performance car manufacturers are starting to fall behind in the power stakes. It remains to be seen how the fight between electric and petrol performance vehicles pans out over time, but for the moment Lamborghini has been seen fighting back by testing what's set to be the most powerful road-going Lambo to-date at the Nurburgring, the Aventador Super Veloce Jota (SVJ).
Also Read: Toyota Yaris Features Leaked Ahead of Launch in India, Will Get 7 Airbags and CVT from Base Variant
Although official images have yet to be unveiled, the bodywork performance enhancements are probably going to make this one look like the most outrageous-looking Lamborghini ever too. There are going to be scoops, vents, spoilers, a massive rear diffuser, and an equally massive spoiler, which are designed to make the most of what's expected to be as much as 800 bhp on tap with the finished car.
Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Lamborghini has been accused by some observers of going a little soft in terms of the design and styling of its cars in recent times, which probably isn't unfair criticism when we think of the likes of the Countach and Diablo of years gone by. However, the Aventador Super Veloce Jota seems as though it's going to be every bit as muscular and flashy as those illustrious predecessors.
Under the hood will be a 6.5-liter V-12 engine, and 800 bhp shouldn't be too much to expect from it as the current Aventador SV already produces some 730 bhp. The SVJ will also benefit from tweaks to its chassis to help it handle the extra power, and turn it into the kind of performance such a car deserves.
Also Read: Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Buys Himself Ducati Monster 797 Dark Edition
The J (Jota) part of the name of the new Lamborghini flagship model has always been reserved in the past for the company's most overtly aggressive and exclusive models. It's only been used twice before for a Miura and a Diablo, so it's something pretty special for the Aventador to get the Jota treatment.
It's not been confirmed when the production model will be officially unveiled yet, but the smart money suggests the second half of this year which could point to the Paris Motor Show in early October.
Also Watch: Ford Freestyle First Drive Review | Cars18
Also Watch
Also Read: Toyota Yaris Features Leaked Ahead of Launch in India, Will Get 7 Airbags and CVT from Base Variant
Although official images have yet to be unveiled, the bodywork performance enhancements are probably going to make this one look like the most outrageous-looking Lamborghini ever too. There are going to be scoops, vents, spoilers, a massive rear diffuser, and an equally massive spoiler, which are designed to make the most of what's expected to be as much as 800 bhp on tap with the finished car.
Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Lamborghini has been accused by some observers of going a little soft in terms of the design and styling of its cars in recent times, which probably isn't unfair criticism when we think of the likes of the Countach and Diablo of years gone by. However, the Aventador Super Veloce Jota seems as though it's going to be every bit as muscular and flashy as those illustrious predecessors.
Under the hood will be a 6.5-liter V-12 engine, and 800 bhp shouldn't be too much to expect from it as the current Aventador SV already produces some 730 bhp. The SVJ will also benefit from tweaks to its chassis to help it handle the extra power, and turn it into the kind of performance such a car deserves.
Also Read: Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Buys Himself Ducati Monster 797 Dark Edition
The J (Jota) part of the name of the new Lamborghini flagship model has always been reserved in the past for the company's most overtly aggressive and exclusive models. It's only been used twice before for a Miura and a Diablo, so it's something pretty special for the Aventador to get the Jota treatment.
It's not been confirmed when the production model will be officially unveiled yet, but the smart money suggests the second half of this year which could point to the Paris Motor Show in early October.
Also Watch: Ford Freestyle First Drive Review | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Tuesday 10 April , 2018
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Tuesday 10 April , 2018 Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|14
|6
|9
|29
|1
|Australia
|60
|43
|45
|148
|2
|England
|26
|31
|23
|80
|4
|New Zealand
|10
|12
|9
|31
|5
|South Africa
|10
|8
|12
|30
|6
|Canada
|9
|24
|19
|52
|7
|Scotland
|7
|13
|15
|35
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|9
|24
|9
|Cyprus
|6
|0
|2
|8
|10
|Jamaica
|4
|5
|4
|13
|11
|Nigeria
|4
|5
|1
|10
|12
|Malaysia
|3
|3
|6
|12
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Singapore
|2
|1
|1
|4
|15
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|16
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|17
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|3
|3
|6
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|31
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- After Nokia 5233 Tragedy, Here’s a List of Old Nokia Feature Phones You Shouldn’t Buy
- Sir Jadeja Dedicates New Look to Chennai Super Kings Fans
- [Watch] Fortnite Player Travels Across The Map by Hopping on to Guided Rockets
- Irrfan Khan's Spokesperson Dismisses Reports of Actor's Deteriorating Health in a New Statement
- ISRO Launches IRNSS-1I Navigation Satellite