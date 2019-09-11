Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Limited Edition Supercar Makes its Way to India

The first Aventador SVJ 63 from Automobili Lamborghini has made its way to India. It pays homage to Lamborghini’s founding year 1963; produced in a unique configuration, it demonstrates the rich use of carbon fibre and is produced in a limited number of just 63.

“We are delighted to deliver the Aventador SVJ 63 in India today. The Indian market is constantly evolving towards special and limited edition sports cars. The delivery of Aventador SVJ 63 in India, with just 63 cars produced worldwide, will further encourage car enthusiasts and collectors to augment their fleet with exclusive and limited edition cars from Lamborghini,” says Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India.

The Aventador SVJ’s Nürburgring-Nordschleife lap record is living proof of its benchmarking performance. With its optimised power plant making it the most powerful series-production V12-engined car produced to date by Lamborghini, the SVJ 63 features an increase in power to 770 hp at maximum 8,500 rpm. The SVJ 63 outputs 720 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm, while a dry weight of just 1,525 kg gives the SVJ 63 a weight-to-power ratio of 1.98 kg/hp. The SVJ 63 accelerates from standing to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 8.6 seconds. A top speed of more than 350 km/h is complemented by a braking distance of 100 km/h to 0 in 30 metres.

The SVJ 63 is significantly enhanced in appearance compared to the Aventador S. The main goal in design was a significant downforce improvement compared to the previous Aventador SV: +40% on both axles with an improved drag coefficient -1%.

The enhanced powertrain features a new titanium intake valve with a new-shape intake runner and length, with a modified intake cylinder head duct for higher flow coefficient. The new, lightweight exhaust system reduces backpressure while producing the most emotive sound, and the optimised seven-speed Independent Shifting Road (ISR) gearbox has been calibrated for the car’s increased performance in terms of both power and torque.

The SVJ’s suspension has been reworked, providing higher mechanical and aerodynamic grip. Anti-roll bar stiffness has been improved by 50% compared to the Aventador SV, compensating against roll and improving aero efficiency. A higher damping force range, increased by 15% over the SV, and Lamborghini’s Magneto Rheological Suspension (LMS) has been recalibrated to improve body and wheel control with a focus on track performance.

The Lamborghini SVJ’s four-wheel-drive system has improved torque split to maximise traction and agility, with the higher stability of the SVJ 63 allowing a further 3% of torque to be sent to the rear axle compared to the SV.

New Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires have been specifically developed, according to Lamborghini’s brief for the SVJ: the tires provide higher vertical stiffness to accommodate the SVJ’s higher downforce, as well as provide a high grip level to enhance overall vehicle performance. Featuring a specific tread design, the tires are designed to optimise performance on both road and track. Optional street-legal Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires can be mounted specifically for track use.

With Lamborghini’s three driving modes, Strada, Sport and Corsa, as well as the EGO option allowing the driver to further customise his preferences for car set-up, the cockpit features Kombi graphics on the TFT digital dashboard display while showing the live status of the ALA functions.

The Lamborghini telemetry system is an optional specification; recording lap times and track performance as well as trip data, the telemetry system is especially appealing to the owner who wants to take his car on the track.

