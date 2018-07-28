English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Beats Nurburgring Production Car Record
The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ gets the SV’s 6.5-liter V-12 engine whose power has been bumped up to 760bhp at 9,000 RPM.
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
When you've produced a stripped-down, hardcore, track-focused version of an existing supercar there's really only one thing to do next, and that's to go and set a new lap record at the Nurburgring. And that's exactly what Lamborghini has just done with its new SVJ version of the Aventador.
Now, it has to be said there are probably as many different Nurburgring lap records as there are heavyweight boxing world titles, so this doesn't mean the Aventador SVJ is the fastest car ever to go round the 'Ring. Even so, it's still something to be proud of for the iconic Italian manufacturer to be able to claim the Aventador SVJ is the fastest production car ever to go around the legendary track.
Lamborghini has actually reclaimed this particular record after the Huracan Performante was usurped last year by the Nio EP9. No doubt Nio will now be keen to try to reclaim the record, but for the moment at least, Lamborghini has the crown. But although the production car lap record is impressive as it now stands at 6:44.97 minutes, that's still an awfully long way off the overall lap record.
It's only a couple of weeks since Porsche set a new benchmark with its staggeringly fast 919 Hybrid Evo. That model is an unrestricted version of its Le Mans prototype race car, and the time set is almost a minute and a half faster than the Aventador SVJ at an astonishing 5:19.546.
To reach the speeds and performance needed to set the production car record, Lamborghini carried out a complete aerodynamic overhaul of the Aventador to come up with the SVJ. Compared to the standard car, the SVJ features a deeper front wing, wider side skirts, motorsport-style single centre wheel nuts, and also Lamborghini's ALA 2.0 active aerodynamics system.
The already gaping air intakes of the Aventador also appear to have been increased in size on the Super Veloce Jota version, which allows even more air to the awesome 6.5-liter V-12 engine that ups the Aventador SV's 730bhp output to somewhere around 760bhp at the 9,000rpm maximum. And we know it revs to that level as it can be seen in the video put out by Lamborghini to celebrate setting the new record.
