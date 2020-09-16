Lamborghini Aventador SVJ-Inspired Cerevelo R5 Bicycle Launched at Rs 13.2 Lakh

Automobili Lamborghini and Cervélo Cycles present the Cervélo R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition, a street bike in an ultra-limited edition.

This new version of the high-performance Cervélo R5 sports a livery dedicated to the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, the car that in 2018 set the record on the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit with the time of 6:44.97, and is accessorized with only Italian-made components.

Also Watch:

To celebrate the year the Sant’Agata Bolognese company was founded, only 63 units of the Cervélo R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition will be produced, markedly underscoring the collaboration of two brands of excellence. This R5 limited edition street bike is completed by a Campagnolo Super Record EPS mechanical assembly, Campagnolo Bora One wheels, Deda Elementi stem, Vittoria Corsa Pro tires and Fizik Aliante saddle. Its retail price is Rs 13.2 lakh ($18,0000 and can be ordered from official Cervélo resellers and dealers.

Ahead of this, Lamborghini and Cervelo had partnered in 2018 when the two brands had teamed up to create the Cervelo P5X Lamborghini bicycle. It was priced at $15,000 and had a production run of just 25 units, making it even more exclusive.