Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Launched in India

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. (Image: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini has launched the Aventador SVJ in India. Although the supercar manufacturer has not mentioned a base price, it is understood that with all the bells and whistles, the SVJ could cost up to Rs 8.5 crore. The Aventador SVJ was launched earlier last year, in a worldwide premiere during Monterey Car Week in California at "The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering". Lamborghini says that the SVJ is the most powerful series production V12-engined car produced to date by the company. It features an increase in power to 770 hp (566 kW) at maximum 8,500 rpm. The SVJ outputs 720 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm, while a dry weight of just 1,525 kg gives the SVJ a weight-to-power ratio of 1.98 kg/hp. The SVJ has a 0-100 km/h time of 2.8 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h time of 8.6 seconds. The SVJ can achieve a top speed of 350 km/h has a braking distance of 100 km/h to 0 in 30 meters.Furthermore, Lamborghini's has equipped the Aventador SVJ with three driving modes, Strada, Sport and Corsa, as well as the EGO option allowing the driver to further customize his preferences for car set-up, the cockpit features Kombi graphics on the TFT digital dashboard display as well as showing live status of the ALA functions. There is also the Lamborghini telemetry system which is an optional specification: recording lap times and track performance as well as trip data, the telemetry system is especially appealing to the owner who wants to take his car on track.The new Aventador SVJ, where SV historically stands for Superveloce meaning 'superfast' - takes the 'Jota' suffix, denoting its track and performance legacy. The Aventador SVJ has already claimed its position as the Nürburgring-Nordschleife production car record holder, completing the 20.6 km lap in just 6:44.97 minutes. Production of the Lamborghini is limited to 900 units.A special edition, named SVJ 63, was unveiled on the concept lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The model pays homage to Lamborghini's founding year of 1963: produced in a unique configuration, it demonstrates the use of carbon fiber and is made in an additional limited number of just 63."A step into the future, the Aventador SVJ is for supercar enthusiasts who will appreciate this ultimate innovation. Equipped with the finest and the purest, the Aventador SVJ has already piqued the interest of Lamborghini owners in India. This is amongst the first few Aventador SVJ's in the world and First in India and demonstrates the growing number of super car aficianados in the country.," says Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India.