Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Unveiled, Final Edition of the Iconic V12 Supercar

Over a decade after its launch in 2011, the Lamborghini Aventador is bowing out with the final special edition—the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae. Appearing at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Ultimae is a limited-run edition model that celebrates the past and present of the nameplate. As Lamborghini looks forward to its electrified era, the automaker is wrapping up the production of the iconic V12 super-sports car in a final production model, i.e., the Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae. The company's flagship model took over from the Murcielago and continued the tradition of naturally-aspirated V12 power with all-wheel-drive grip.

The new model will be built in a run of just 350 examples of the coupé version and 250 roadsters, each sold with a numbered plaque. The Ultimae asserts ownership as the fastest road-going Aventador with a 0-62mph time of just 2.8 seconds and boasting a top speed of 355 km/h. The 6.5-litre unit puts out 574 kW or sends 769 regular horsepower to both axles.

The Ultimae's 531lb ft peak torque parallels the SVJ’s, also sharing its power-to-weight ratio. The added power is 39 hp more than the previous Aventador S, and 10 hp plus the Aventador SVJ. It also implies that the final pure-combustion V12 version is the most powerful. The Aventador-based Essenza SCV12 generates 819bhp but is limited to track use.

The Ultimae is easily distinguished from other range-topping Aventadors by a unique styling package that takes the best components of the S and SVJ. The Ultimae comes with four-wheel steering and also ships with new aero tweaks, with a rear diffuser and a new front splitter. Other modifications include a twin-exit rear exhaust, a two-tone treatment on the side skirts and tweaked side-inlet ducts. The interior gets a few unique treats, with the Ultimae name embroidered on the bolsters.

Also Watch:

Prices for the run-out Aventador model are expected to start at above £400,000. The final edition should debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 8 to 11, 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here