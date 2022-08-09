Lamborghini Delivers Another Aventador Ultimae Coupé in India

Lamborghini India has delivered another unit of the Aventador Ultimae Coupé in the country. Flaunting a Rosso Efesto exterior color, it is the last production model of the Aventador range. Being touted as the most powerful Aventador ever built, the supercar is limited to 350 units of Coupé version worldwide.

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupé with Rosso Efesto shade is the first in this colour in India. It gets with Bronzo Oreadi as the choice for exterior livery which is hand crafted by artisans in Italy. It is equipped with optional C-pillar intakes, engine details, fixed air intake and front bonnet air outlets in carbon fiber.

The Ultimae Coupé rides on Leirion forged 20-inch/21-inch wheels in bronze matt. The seat belts and stitching color is matched to Rosso Efesto exterior color. The cluster hood, MMI Surround, door handles and seat backs are offered in carbon fiber.

Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India said, “We are delighted to deliver another Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Coupé in the country. Limited to 350 units of Coupé version worldwide, the Ultimae has the highest-performing naturally aspirated V12 engine in Lamborghini history, as well as sophisticated technical solutions and unrivalled styling. It is the most powerful Aventador ever built, and we are thrilled to introduce it to our Lamborghini clients and enthusiasts in India.”

Based on a lightweight carbon fiber monocoque chassis, Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupé is powered by a 6.5L 12-cylinder ‘Longitudinale Posteriore’ (LP) engine which develops top power of 769 bhp and peak torque of 720 Nm. Weighing merely 1550 kg which is nearly 25 kg less than the Aventador S, it touches the 100kmph mark from standstill in 2.8 seconds while clocking a top speed of 355 kmph.

