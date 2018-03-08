English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lamborghini Expects India Sales to Treble Over Next 3 Years
Lamborghini sold a total of 26 units in India last year. It, however, expects better sales going ahead with Urus.
Lamborghini Urus. (Image: Lamborghini)
Italian super sports car maker Lamborghini expects its sales to nearly treble in India over the next 3 years, with its recently launched sports utility vehicle Urus bringing in the incremental numbers.
The carmaker sold a total of 26 units in India last year. It, however, expects better sales going ahead with Urus -- which it introduced in the country in January -- priced at around Rs 3 crore.
"In terms of sales, the conservative approach is to double. It would push to be three times for sure with this car (Urus)," Automobili Lamborghini chairman and CEO Stefano Domenicali told PTI on the sidelines of Geneva Motor Show.
With Urus, orders are expected to double this year in the country, he added.
"Urus will help the Indian market to grow even stronger... The response we are getting in India is really fantastic," Domenicali said.
India is one market which has great potential for growth, he added.
"Super sports car has limits like seasonality and infrastructure but with this car (Urus) forget it," Domenicali said.
In India, Lamborghini also sells models like Aventador and Huracan. The carmaker competes with the likes of Ferrari in the segment with cars priced at Rs 2 crore and above with horse power 400 hp onwards.
Globally, the company sold over 3,800 units in 2017. It is targeting to sell around 7,500 units globally in the next two years.
"2017 was an incredible year for Lamborghini. The brand is getting younger and younger, meeting aspirations of people around the globe," Domenicali said.
