Lamborghini Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule Edition Unveiled for 2021, Gets New Colour Options

Italian automaker Automobili Lamborghini has launched new colour options for their Huracan EVO sportscar. Called as the Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule, there is a new collection of bright and bold colours for the V10 super sports car, realized in a matt paint exterior with complementary interior colour and trim options.

Inspired by the tradition of vibrant colours that enhance the lines and shape of Lamborghini models, the Huracan EVO Fluo gets a bicolour scheme that enhances the car’s presence on the road.

There are five exterior and interior configurations in Verde Shock (green), Arancio Livrea (orange), Celeste Fedra (blue), Arancio Dac (orange) and Giallo Clarus (yellow) that combines with a matt black roof, front bumper and side skirts. Details of the matt black components are picked out in the new Fluo colours, such as a coloured line on the black wing mirrors and vertical coloured lines on the rear splitter.

In the full-black interior, new sports seats are optional alternatives to the standard comfort seats, in Alcantara or leather unicolour with an EVO Sportivo trim. The Start/Stop button cover and the Lamborghini shield embroidered on the headrest are finished in one of the five new fluorescent colours matching the exterior tones.

The Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule is available on the Huracan EVO model year 2021.