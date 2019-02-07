Lamborghini Huracan EVO Launched in India for Rs 3.73 Crore, Does 0-100 Kmph in 2.9 Sec

Automobili Lamborghini India launches Huracan EVO today in Delhi, India (Image: Lamborghini)

Automobili Lamborghini has launched the new Lamborghini Huracan EVO in India and features a 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated Lamborghini V10 engine, updated to produce higher power output. The Huracan EVO outputs 640 hp with 600 Nm of torque. With a dry weight of 1,422 kg accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and from 0-200 km/h in 9.0 seconds."The Huracan EVO is the very definition of evolution as it's a step ahead in terms of redefining the segment parameters. Equipped with the finest and the purest, the Huracan EVO has already piqued the interest of Lamborghini owners in India. It is remarkably easy to drive, while delivering the most responsive, sensory and agile driving experience, in every environment." said Matteo Ortenzi, Chief Executive Officer at Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific.The Huracán EVO features new Lamborghini rear-wheel steering and a torque vectoring system working on the four wheels, while at the heart of the car is the new feature of Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI): a Central Processing Unit that controls every aspect of the car's dynamic behaviour, fully integrating all of the car's dynamic systems and set-up to anticipate the next move and needs of the driver, interpreting this into perfect driving dynamics.The Huracán EVO is presented in Arancio Xanto, an iconic new Lamborghini four-layer color. New 20" Aesir rims, dedicated to the EVO, are complemented by Pirelli P Zero tyres. The interior features a dedicated new EVO trim in Alcantara and leather mix, with Arancio Dryope details matching the body tone.