Lamborghini Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel-Drive Unveiled, Spyder Most Likely to Follow Suit

Lamborghini has revealed the Huracan EVO supercar with the rear-wheel-drive drivetrain. The company states that the car has been engineered to offer its driver a “more engaging” experience.

Powering the Evo in its rear-wheel-drive avatar is the same naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine that has been tuned to output 610hp 8,000 rpm. This is the same as the standard all-wheel-drive Lamborghini Huracan but 30hp lesser than the all-wheel-drive Evo introduced last year.

In terms of torque figures, the new car comes with 560Nm at 6,500rpm delivered completely to the rear wheels with the help of a specially tuned version of Lamborghini Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS). With the new drivetrain, the Huracan Evo rear-wheel-drive can reach triple-digit speeds in just 3.3 seconds and go on up to clock a top speed of 325kmph.

“The Huracán EVO rear-wheel-drive puts the car in the driver’s hands: the driving experience is delivered by the hardware,” says Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. “This car reminds the driver of Lamborghini’s pure engineering origins: the driver is at the centre of the Huracán EVO RWD’s performance, with unfiltered feedback and an emotive and more engaging driving experience controlled by the pilot. The Huracán EVO RWD performance relies on the harmony between man and machine: driving skills and the Huracán EVO’s RWD mechanics deliver perfectly balanced dynamics, physical feedback and pure performance. The Huracán EVO RWD enhances the V10 Huracán line-up with a model appealing to brand newcomers as well as those seeking sublime driving fun.”

As the standard all-wheel-drive Huracan the Evo RWD gets three driving modes – Strada, Sport and Corsa. Although, the system is tuned to consistently deliver torque to the rear wheels while the car realigns during a drift. Lamborghini claims that this is also programmed to deliver torque in advance in order to ensure better traction when exiting a corner.

