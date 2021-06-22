Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder First Look Review: Brutalism Just For The Rear Wheels

As inoculation drives kick in across the country, India is slowly and steadily reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and one of the big indicators for the same are new product launches and the one that we are going to talk about today, is a new entrant in the supercar segment with 610 ponies in the bank. If you haven’t guessed it yet, it’s the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder. Now, the car has been launched in India at Rs.3.54 crore which if you ask me is quite competitive for what it brings to the table, I will explain the reason in the next few minutes but instead of finding a shorter way to take its name, we are going to take a look at the car itself so let’s get into it.

Watch Video:

So to start with the looks of the car, there are not many visual changes. In comparison to the 4-wheel drive versions, this one gets different elements in the bumper area that is a little bit more aggressive with the more pronounced use of black splitters. Now we are here to talk about an open-top car which brings us to the main event. A fabric roof that is neatly tucked at the back can be brought up with a press of a button. The process takes about 17 seconds and can be done at speeds of up to 50 mph.

Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder. (Photo: Lamborghini)

Now the car that you see here is wrapped in Lamborghini’s Blue Sedaris paint option which brings us to the extent of customization you can play with. Your wishes can tweak elements of the car including paint, stripes, rims, brake calipers and a bunch of other things in terms of interiors as well.

This brings us to the inside of the car. And this is perhaps where we have to report the least considering all the major elements have been retained from the old model. You get a big steering wheel that comes with the ANIMA drive mode control to choose between the four driving modes. There is a digital instrument cluster and the new touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa voice recognition.

Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder. (Photo: Lamborghini)

Now the competitive price tag. You see, Lamborghini has been quite clever in specifying the standard equipment on the car. A lot of the features that are standard on the 4-wheel drive versions come as optional here, which evidently cuts down the base amount significantly. A few of the elements that are standard on its 4-wheel-drive siblings but is optional here include adaptive dampers, carbon ceramic brakes, parking sensors and even the front nose lift function. Although, we would recommend to get the last one for anyone who planning to pry it on Indian roads.

Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder. (Photo: Lamborghini)

And now finally to the heart of the matter, the engine. The car is powered by a naturally-aspirated 5.2-litre V10 that cranks 610 horsepower and 560 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed DCT and can breach the 100kmph mark in just 3.5 seconds. For 200kmph, it takes just 9.6 seconds. As against the 4-wheel-drive version, the 0to 100 time is about 0.4 seconds slower, but we can make peace with it. The car weighs 1509kg which is honestly not a lot but this is a whole 120kg heavier than its Coupe sibling.

Now we have come a long way from the time when we used to think that 610 horses just for the rear wheels is an overkill. Now, while the all-wheel-drive version gets Lamborghini LDVI to maintain its traction, this one gets a far simpler system called the Performance Traction Control, or the PTC. Now, while this might be a simpler system, Lamborghini claims that it works better than the one in previous rear-wheel-drive version, providing 20 percent more traction out of corners and 30 percent more driftability. And that we like.

And now to conclude things, it’s safe to say that this one of the most brutal Lamborghini out there. Additionally, there are no worries about front-drive shafts and the weight that comes along with them. So all in all, definitely a car to not mess with.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here