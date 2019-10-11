Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder Launched at Rs 4.10 Crore in India

Lamborghini has launched the Huracán EVO Spyder at Rs 4.10 crore (ex-Showroom) in India. The supercar was unveiled alongside the inauguration of the Lamborghini Mumbai showroom at Prabhadevi.

The Spyder adopts the next-generation vehicle dynamic control and aerodynamics developed for the coupé, with the 5.2 litres naturally-aspirated Lamborghini V10 engine uprated for higher power output and incorporating Titanium intake valves. The Huracán EVO Spyder outputs 640 hp (470 kW) at 8,000 rpm with 600 Nm of torque delivered at 6,500 rpm, with a dry weight of 1,542 kg the car reaches a weight-to-power ratio of 2.41 kg/hp, accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.1 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 9.3 seconds. Braking from 100 km/h to 0 is achieved in just 32.2 m, with a top speed of 325 km/h.

Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) is the technological brain of the EVO Spyder, capable of coordinating a complex and sophisticated system for the management of driving dynamics. Rear-wheel steering and a four-wheel torque vectoring system are controlled centrally by the Central Processing Unit, integrating and controlling every aspect of the car’s set-up and dynamic behavior.

Processing data in real time, the LDVI system monitors and analyses external conditions through its active suspension and all-wheel drive. It also recognises the driver’s intentions through the steering wheel, braking, acceleration, gear and driving mode selected. Precise inputs are given to the vehicle dynamic system, creating a super agile and responsive car with an unparalleled level of control: the car does not just react, but predicts the best driving set-up for the next moment. Based on the driver’s inputs, the external environment and the selected driving mode, LDVI can anticipate the wishes of the driver, shifting from an underlying feedback logic to a ‘feed-forward ‘ one, from reaction to anticipate: this is the real evolution.

The Huracán EVO Spyder is equipped with an Electronic Power Steering (EPS) system which seamlessly adapts to all driving styles to guarantee the best steering assistance, both on track and on the road, while sustaining all the ANIMA driving modes. The EPS is also supported by the Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS) system, which provides a dynamic variation of the steering ratio, changing according to the vehicle’s dynamic conditions. Driving the Huracán EVO Spyder is as refined or exciting as the occupant’s desire. The preferred driving mode is selected via the ANIMA system, with STRADA especially calibrated via the LDVI system for road-driving comfort. In SPORT it adopts a fun and exciting persona, with the ability to drift. In CORSA the Huracán EVO Spyder demonstrates its Performante heritage: race-track ready and exhilarating, for the most extreme driving environments.

With roof either up or down, the aerodynamic competency of the EVO Spyder, with more than five times the downforce and efficiency of the original Huracán Spyder, sustains not only the most dynamic handling and performance but the occupants’ comfort. Cabin airflow is minimised and occupants have assured a quiet cockpit environment.

The side profile of the Huracán EVO Spyder differs significantly from the coupé but is equally dynamic with the roof up or down. Automatic pop-up safety bars are hidden away. The driver can electronically open the rear window, which functions as a windshield when closed and when open, amplifies the song of the EVO Spyder’s unique aspirated engine sound. The electrohydraulic, lightweight, soft top opens via a button positioned on the central tunnel in just 17 seconds up to a driving speed of 50 km/h (31 mph). As the roof silently lowers, two fins in the same color as the body rise upwards out of the folding roof casing towards the seatbacks and once in place continue the line to the rear, enhancing the car’s low, dynamic appearance. An integrated duct between the fins reduces turbulence in the headroom during open-top driving.

The cockpit features a cutting-edge 8.4-inch touchscreen system built into the central tunnel. Governing car functions including seats, climate, and the status of the LDVI system in real-time, it also puts all infotainment, such as Apple CarPlay with smartphone integration, at the cabin occupants’ disposal. A multimedia system incorporates connected navigation and entertainment including web radio and video player, with the intuitive interface enabling voice commands. Simple tap controls all driving dynamics, manages entertainment functions, receives real-time information on traffic and adapts the cockpit lights to the current driving mode. The system offers advanced connectivity never seen before in Huracán. Matched by a new telemetry system that features two cameras to further improve your driving skills.

