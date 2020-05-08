Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder RWD With 324 Kmph Top Speed Unveiled, 0-100 in 3.5 Sec

Automobili Lamborghini has revealed the new Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder virtually, using for the first time Augmented Reality (AR) on its official website. The new baby Lambo is an embodiment of lightweight engineering, with rear-wheel drive and a specially tuned Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS). The powerplant delivers the same 610 hp and 560 Nm of torque as the Coupé version. With a 0-100 kmph acceleration of just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 324 kmph.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, comments: “The Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder doubles the driving fun, delivering raw driving pleasure with the opportunity to celebrate life outside. The driver is perfectly in touch with Lamborghini’s engineering heritage, experiencing the feedback and engagement from the set-up of a rear-wheel drive car where electronic intrusion is minimized, while enjoying the sense of freedom and spirit of life that only open-top driving provides.”

The specially tuned P-TCS traction control system is designed to consistently deliver torque and assuring traction even as the Spyder is realigning after sharp cornering or drifting.

The Huracán EVO Spyder’s ANIMA button on the steering wheel puts the pilot in control of driving modes, with the P-TCS calibrated to suit. STRADA provides stability and safety in all conditions by minimizing rear-wheel slippage, and more proactively managing torque delivery on low-adhesion surfaces. In SPORT mode, the driver enjoys drifting fun, allowing the rear wheels to slide and skate during acceleration, with torque limited when oversteer angles increase rapidly so the driver can stabilize and control the car. CORSA mode optimizes the car’s traction and agility when exiting a corner in high-performance conditions, maximizing dynamics and speed.

The Huracán EVO RWD Spyder’s aluminum and thermoplastic resin body sits on a lightweight hybrid chassis in aluminum and carbon fiber, with a dry weight of 1,509 kg and a weight-to-power ratio of 2.47 kg/hp. Front/rear weight distribution of 40/60, with double wishbone suspension with overlapped quadrilaterals and passive shock absorbers, providing optimized driver feedback. Ventilated and cross-drilled steel brakes are fitted to 19” Kari rims with specially-developed Pirelli P Zero tires, with optional 20” rims and carbon-ceramic brakes.

The new design is characterized by a new front splitter and vertical fins within the larger, framed front air intakes characterize, the rear bumper in high gloss black incorporates a new diffuser unique to the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder.

The Spyder’s soft-top roof stows within 17 seconds under the rear hood, even while driving up to a speed of 50 km/h (31 mph). In a range of color options, the soft-top perfectly complements the rear-wheel drive car’s body lines and color options, while ensuring a quiet cockpit for easy conversation and entertainment with roof up or down. With soft top both up and down the driver can also electronically open the rear window, which functions as a windshield when up and highlights the V10 engine’s unique sound when down. Two removable lateral wind shields dampen lateral aerodynamic noise in the cabin, permitting conversations even at high speeds.

An HMI 8.4” touchscreen in the Spyder’s center console controls the car’s functions as well as providing comprehensive connectivity for telephone calls, internet access and Apple CarPlay.

The Huracán EVO RWD Spyder is a driver’s car and a lifestyle choice, complemented by virtually limitless colour and trim options through Lamborghini Ad Personam, allowing owners to personalize their car to their exacting tastes.

