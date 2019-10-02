Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder to Launch in India on October 10

Almost everything from the hard-top version of the track maniac is carried over to the Spyder, except for the roof.

News18.com

Updated:October 2, 2019, 3:43 PM IST
Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder to Launch in India on October 10
The new Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (Image: Reuters)

Lamborghini is set to launch the Huracan Spyder EVO Spyder in India on October 10. The Huracan EVO, for the unknown, was tailored to suit the ones who wanted a bit more from the Huracan. The Huracan EVO is the Italian manufacturer’s next-generation V10 super sports car, based on the Huracán Performante. The Huracán Evo features the 5.2 l naturally-aspirated Lamborghini V10 engine, uprated to produce higher power output, with Titanium intake valves and refined lightweight exhaust system. The Huracán Evo outputs 640 hp (470 kW) at 8,000 rpm with 600 Nm of torque delivered at 6,500 rpm.

Now, for the first time in India, the company is set to launch its drop-top version of the car in India. Almost everything in the Spyder version of the hard-top version of the track maniac is carried over to the Spyder, except for the roof (of course). The roof on the Spyder retracts down in 17 seconds and makes up for one of the most gorgeous looking Lambo out there.

Like the Huracan EVO, the Spyder version of it also features the new Lamborghini rear-wheel steering and a torque vectoring system working on the four wheels, while at the heart of the car is the new feature of Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI): a Central Processing Unit that controls every aspect of the car’s dynamic behaviour.

A new 8.4-inch HMI capacitive touchscreen, located in the centre console just above the start button, allows better connectivity than before, with multi-finger gesture control. Governing car functions including seats, climate and the status of the LDVI system in real-time it also puts all infotainment, such as Apple CarPlay with smartphone integration, at the cabin occupants’ disposal. A multimedia system incorporates connected navigation and entertainment including web radio and video player.

The intuitive interface allows voice commands and puts the driver in touch with Siri. An optional dual-camera telemetry system is also offered via the touchscreen, allowing advanced telemetry recording and analysis. An integrated high-capacity hard disk is also available.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
