Lamborghini Huracan Marks 10,000th Production Milestone

Lamborghini Huracan number 10,000 rolls off the assembly line, marking a production milestone for the V10 model of Lamborghini. Destined for a client in Canada, the Huracan Performante model pays homage to Lamborghini’s GT3 victory in the 2018 Daytona 24 hours race: the car sports the same Verde Mantis color as the winning #11 Huracan GT3 that took top class honors in January’s world-famous endurance competition at the Daytona International Speedway.In 2017 Lamborghini achieved a record year with 3,815 cars delivered to customers worldwide, including 2,642 Huracan units leaving the factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese: an increase of 12% Huracan deliveries over 2016.Launched in 2014, Lamborghini’s V10 model is currently produced in six derivatives: the Huracan Performante that holds records at eight different circuits around the world, the Performante Spyder version unveiled this month at Geneva Motor Show, and the four-wheel and two-wheel drive versions in both coupe and Spyder configurations.The Huracan also features in motorsport, with the Huracan Super Trofeo as the protagonist in Lamborghini’s four single-make series, and the Huracan GT3 competing in championships around the world.