English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lamborghini Huracan Marks 10,000th Production Milestone
Launched in 2014, Lamborghini’s V10 model is currently produced in six derivatives.
The Lamborghini Huracan Performante. (Photo Courtesy: Lamborghini)
Lamborghini Huracan number 10,000 rolls off the assembly line, marking a production milestone for the V10 model of Lamborghini. Destined for a client in Canada, the Huracan Performante model pays homage to Lamborghini’s GT3 victory in the 2018 Daytona 24 hours race: the car sports the same Verde Mantis color as the winning #11 Huracan GT3 that took top class honors in January’s world-famous endurance competition at the Daytona International Speedway.
In 2017 Lamborghini achieved a record year with 3,815 cars delivered to customers worldwide, including 2,642 Huracan units leaving the factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese: an increase of 12% Huracan deliveries over 2016.
Launched in 2014, Lamborghini’s V10 model is currently produced in six derivatives: the Huracan Performante that holds records at eight different circuits around the world, the Performante Spyder version unveiled this month at Geneva Motor Show, and the four-wheel and two-wheel drive versions in both coupe and Spyder configurations.
The Huracan also features in motorsport, with the Huracan Super Trofeo as the protagonist in Lamborghini’s four single-make series, and the Huracan GT3 competing in championships around the world.
Also Watch: DC Hammer First Look at Auto Expo 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
In 2017 Lamborghini achieved a record year with 3,815 cars delivered to customers worldwide, including 2,642 Huracan units leaving the factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese: an increase of 12% Huracan deliveries over 2016.
Launched in 2014, Lamborghini’s V10 model is currently produced in six derivatives: the Huracan Performante that holds records at eight different circuits around the world, the Performante Spyder version unveiled this month at Geneva Motor Show, and the four-wheel and two-wheel drive versions in both coupe and Spyder configurations.
The Huracan also features in motorsport, with the Huracan Super Trofeo as the protagonist in Lamborghini’s four single-make series, and the Huracan GT3 competing in championships around the world.
Also Watch: DC Hammer First Look at Auto Expo 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Gets Poetic About His Health On Twitter
- Actor Narendra Jha Passes Away At 55 After Heart Attack
- Panipat: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt to Star in Ashutosh Gowariker's Period Drama
- 11 Times Indians Proved That They Can Do Without Science (Or Common Sense)
- 3 Ways to be a Mindful Parent