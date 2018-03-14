English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lamborghini Huracan Marks 10,000th Production Milestone

Launched in 2014, Lamborghini’s V10 model is currently produced in six derivatives.

News18.com

Updated:March 14, 2018, 3:32 PM IST
The Lamborghini Huracan Performante. (Photo Courtesy: Lamborghini)
Lamborghini Huracan number 10,000 rolls off the assembly line, marking a production milestone for the V10 model of Lamborghini. Destined for a client in Canada, the Huracan Performante model pays homage to Lamborghini’s GT3 victory in the 2018 Daytona 24 hours race: the car sports the same Verde Mantis color as the winning #11 Huracan GT3 that took top class honors in January’s world-famous endurance competition at the Daytona International Speedway.

In 2017 Lamborghini achieved a record year with 3,815 cars delivered to customers worldwide, including 2,642 Huracan units leaving the factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese: an increase of 12% Huracan deliveries over 2016.

Launched in 2014, Lamborghini’s V10 model is currently produced in six derivatives: the Huracan Performante that holds records at eight different circuits around the world, the Performante Spyder version unveiled this month at Geneva Motor Show, and the four-wheel and two-wheel drive versions in both coupe and Spyder configurations.

The Huracan also features in motorsport, with the Huracan Super Trofeo as the protagonist in Lamborghini’s four single-make series, and the Huracan GT3 competing in championships around the world.

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
