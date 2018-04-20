English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Worth Rs 3.76 Crore Home Delivery in Hyderabad - Watch Video
Launched in India last year, the Lamborghini Huracan Performante is priced at Rs 3.76 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Lamborghini Huracan Performante in Hyderabad. (Image: YouTube.com/Vinith 28)
Haven’t we all seen hundreds of unboxing of mobile phones and want to check the first look of the device. Sadly, this is not a case with automobiles as the cars we buy don’t come packed inside the boxes, until of course – it’s a Lamborghini supercar. You can now satiate your eyes with the unwrapping of Lamborghini Huracan Performante, the first one to make way to the streets of Hyderabad. The video of the unwrapping of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante came when it was being delivered at the owner's house.
Launched in India last year, the Lamborghini Huracan Performante is priced at Rs 3.76 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the car that is seen in the video is the second Performante in India, the first one was delivered to its owner in Mumbai.
The Lamborghini Huracan Performante is powered by a naturally aspirated V10 engine that pushes out 640 horsepower and 600 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox. In simple words, it can go from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and 0-200 km/h in a staggering 8.9 seconds and will pull all the way to 325 km/h. That’s not it, though, as it can even come to a halt from 100 km/h in just 31 metres.
Lamborghini Huracan Performante. (Photo: Lamborghini)
The supercar gets forged composite carbon fibre on parts such as the engine cover, front spoiler, rear bumper, rear spoiler, diffuser, centre console, paddles, HVAC vents and door handles which helps the car to reduce 40kg weight. Inside the cabin, the car gets a new digital cockpit display that can be customized for every one of the three driving modes – Strada, Sport or Corsa.
It’s expensive, it’s rare, it’s meant to go stupendously fast and given the Indian road conditions, there aren’t many places that you can drive it at.
