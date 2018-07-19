Lamborghini May Soon Have Hybrid Technology Across Their Range

With a plug-in hybrid version of the Urus, the brand's first SUV, already on the cards for 2019, Lamborghini's other models are now set to follow suit. "The next step is that not only the Urus but Aventador and Huracan will be hybrid, that's for sure. Then we need to see how the solution will evolve," said Stefano Domenicali.In fact, the Aventador replacement is in line for a V12 hybrid engine, while the next Huracan could get a V10 hybrid. The Urus currently comes with a 650HP twin-turbo V8 engine. Note that an additional model is also apparently under consideration, and could see the light of day by 2020. However, no all-electric vehicle is scheduled to roll off the Lamborghini production line in the immediate future.