Lamborghini of Russian Influencer Seized by Police After She Failed to Pay 199 Traffic Fines

Police in Russia has seized a Lamborghini car owned by an influencer after she failed to pay 199 traffic fines issued on her name. Nastya Ivleeva, a famous Russian influencer, revealed the incident on her Instagram handle stating that her luxury sports car has been picked up by the police since she failed to pay the hefty number of traffic fines issued to her. The influencer has an impressive fan base of 18.7 million followers on Instagram.

A local newspaper in the country reported that Ivleeva, hailing from Moscow, had piled up 199 unpaid traffic fines in a single year. Though the exact gross amount of the 199 fines is not confirmed, the newspaper reported that her Lamborghini Aventador incurs a whopping price tag of $258,800. Appalled from the incident, Ivleeva in her video said that it's the first time in her life that her luxury car has been towed away and now she is waiting for her turn to pay the fines and receive her car back.

According to a news published on Indiatimes ,the fines were issued to the influencer for multiple traffic violations including overspeeding, parking, crossing a double continuous line and making illegal turns. Ivleeva is a well-known name in Russia who received a lot of fame after appearing as a co-host in Oryol i Reshka, a famous Russian travel show.

The Lamborghini Aventador comes in three variants including the S, S Roadster and the premium SVJ model. The supercar draws power from a massive 6.5-litre V12 engine, churning out a power of 700 PS while the top end SVJ variant generates 770PPS of maximum power. The V12 motor also offers a peak torque of 690 Nm to 720 Nm varying on the model.

Coming in with a 7-speed automatic gearbox, the vehicle clocks a top speed of 350 km/h.

