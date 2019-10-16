Lamborghini Opens New Showroom in Delhi

Lamborghini Delhi has opened its new experiential zone in partnership with Italica Motors private limited. The Lamborghini Delhi showroom on Mathura Road was inaugurated in the presence of Chief executive officer Matteo Ortenzi and Head of Lamborghini India Sharad Agarwal. Located in the north of Delhi, and spanning over 349 sm (3775 Sq. Ft), the new showroom features specially curated experience zones that guide customers through the journey of specifying their personal Lamborghini. These include product and Ad, personal customization areas that provide samples of exterior and interior finishes, allowing customers to physically touch and play with combinations of colours and materials, such as soft leathers or the appearance of carbon fibre, to create their own bespoke Lamborghini.

Commenting on the occasion, Matteo Ortenzi, Chief Executive Officer, Automobile Lamborghini Asia Pacific said, “The unparalleled design and technology of Lamborghini is highly acclaimed worldwide and the new dealership environment serves as a tangible manifestation of these qualities. AS we expand the brand’s footprint in India, we are also thrilled to further strengthen our relationship with our esteemed partners, paving the way for an even brighter and more collaborative future in the market.”

“We recently delivered the 50th Urus in the Indian market, marking a new record in the super-luxury segment with 50 units delivered in just 12 months. We also brought the Aventador SVJ 63, limited to just 63 units in the world, to India. These milestones have enabled us to fuel excitement and enthusiasm amongst our target segment while reinforcing the strategic importance and potential of India as a strong market to drive the brand’s future growth.” Commented Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India. “It has been a great year for us with the launch of the new showroom, we are confident that the brand is well poised to grow from strength to strength in this market,” he said.

