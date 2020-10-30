Lamborghini Opens 'The Lounge' in Tokyo, Only 2nd Such Personalization Studio After New York

Automobili Lamborghini opens The Lounge Tokyo in the exclusive residential area of Roppongi, and the second venue of its kind after New York in the United States. Featuring a permanent Ad Personam studio, the buyers can fully personalize every aspect of their new Lamborghini’s exterior and interior color and trim. The Lounge will also work as a meeting and venue space for events and exhibitions.

The inaugural exhibition saw a collaboration between Lamborghini and the eponymous brand of the world-renowned fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto. An Aventador S “dressed” by Yohji Yamamoto, alongside a co-branded capsule collection comprised of three unique pieces: mod coat, bomber jacket and hoodie sweatshirt were showcased at the fashion show.

Lamborghini Aventador S YAMAMOTO

Mitja Borkert, Head of Design for Automobili Lamborghini comments: “It has been exciting to have the chance to work with Yohji Yamamoto, the world-renowned fashion icon, who innately understood our significant Lamborghini design DNA. Our collaboration inspired this outstanding artwork and design for the Aventador S, which was unveiled today, and celebrates Italian craftsmanship connecting with Japanese culture.”

Yohji Yamamoto says: “With their inimitable design, Lamborghini super sports cars are more instantly recognizable than any other car manufacturer - just one glance is enough. I am delighted to see the realization of this collaboration, highlighting the uniqueness, the timelessness, and the abundant passion, which are characteristic of both our brands.”

THE LOUNGE TOKYO’s ground floor provides the first entrée into Lamborghini lifestyle, as well as being the venue for personalized handovers to owners of their new Lamborghini. The second and third floors offer event and meeting locations for both business and private occasions. The venue will also open to the public for special activities such as exhibitions or art shows.