Lamborghini Owner in China Blows Up His Supercar Trying to Cook Kebab Using Exhaust Flames

There are many creative and unconventional ways of cooking lip-smacking kebabs. But the idea of grilling kebabs using a flaming exhaust of a car as expensive as a Lamborghini is surely unheard of. In an incident in China’s Hunan area, a group of racers are seen performing the activity in an area that looks like a garage of fancy cars. In a YouTube video, one can see a man holding the kebabsonskewerexhaust tips of the luxury car, while another man revs Lamborghini’s powerful V12 engine. Flames are seen because of the burning fuel and the man seems to be comfortably cooking the kebab. All seemed to be under control till this point.

However, a few seconds later, smoke starts coming out of the engine bay and the person who was cooking the kebab is seen running away from his spot. Soon after,all those involved in this process seem to be clueless about what to do next. One person is then seen opening the bonnet of the car to let the smoke come out. Meanwhile, a red liquid — which is most likely the cooling liquid of the car — is also seen flowing out of it.

As per experts quoted in The Drive, the incident occurred apparently because the car was being revved while it was cold. Therefore, it did not get up to high temperatures and the thermostat was closed. The smoke was eventually caused because of the coolant leak from a burst pipe or fitting.

Experts also said that there are chancesno major damage was caused to the car. However, it is evident that the swanky four-wheeler will most certainly need a coolant refill and a rigorous engine bay cleaning after this failed experimental incident. The report also suggests that the idea in itself was quite terrible as there are chances of unburnt fuel passing through the exhaust,which are certainly not fit for consumption.

