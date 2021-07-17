Lamborghini Records Highest Sales Ever Between January and June, Sells 4,852 Units

The first half of 2021 makes Lamborghini history, as global sales from January to June reached record levels. The House of Sant’Agata Bolognese delivered 4,852 cars in the first six months, making it the best half-year ever, with a 37% increase over the same period of 2020 and a growth by 6.6% over the first half of 2019 (pre-Covid period). The outlook is equally positive, with orders taken already covering production for the next ten months until April 2022.

President and CEO Stephan Winkelmann commented: “This exceptional result is a double confirmation for us. It is proof of the solidity and strength of this brand, which is enjoying growing appeal despite a period of continuous challenges and uncertainty. It also endorses the positive reception to our new industrial plan for future electrification of our product range, in which we will invest over 1.5 billion euros by 2024. Lamborghini’s course is set for a period of great transformation, where technological innovation and sustainability will go hand in hand with a focus on maximum product performance and loyalty to the brand’s DNA.”

Sales of all Lamborghini models are on the rise. The Urus Super SUV holds its place as the top-selling model (2,796 units, +35%), followed by Huracán (1,532 units, +46%) and Aventador (524 units, +21%).

Last week saw the launch of the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, the grand finale of the legendary naturally-aspirated Lamborghini V12 engine in anticipation of the next product generation, which will be hybridized from 2023. Also scheduled to arrive on the market this summer is the Huracán STO, a road-legal super sports car inspired by the motorsport tradition of the Huracán Super Trofeo EVOs that race in the Lamborghini Squadra Corse championship, as well as by the Huracán GT3 EVO, three-time winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona and two-time winner of the 12 Hours of Sebring. This summer will also bring the unveiling of another new product.

In terms of markets, the United States is once again in first place (1,502 units), followed by China Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau (602), which leapt to second place, Germany (391), the UK (318), Japan (258), the Middle East (226) and Italy (197). Sales distribution is well-balanced in the three macro-regions of America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. Lamborghini’s is represented globally with a network of 168 dealers in 51 markets.

