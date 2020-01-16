Lamborghini Reports 43 Per Cent Growth in Global Sales in 2019

Automobili Lamborghini reported an increase of 43 per cent from 5,750 in 2018 to 8,205 cars delivered to customers around the world.

Lamborghini is a global brand and sales volumes are well distributed among the three major regions. With 165 dealers serving 51 countries, all regions set a new sales benchmark in 2019 and contributed to the total sales growth compared to the previous year: EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa): 3,206/+28%, America: 2,837/+45% and the Asia Pacific: 2,162/+66%.

With 2,374 units the USA remains the largest single market, followed by Greater China (770), the UK (658), Japan (641), Germany (562), the Middle East (387), Canada (376) and Italy (370). All these markets increased deliveries substantially and marked national historic sales levels.

Both super sports car model lines achieved a strong sales performance. Deliveries of the V12 Lamborghini Aventador with 1,104 units are still exceptionally robust. The V10 Lamborghini Huracán, introduced as Huracán EVO in 2019 with new design and enhanced technologies, sold 2,139 units.

In 2019, after just five years of production, a Lamborghini Huracán number 14,022 rolled off the assembly line, surpassing its predecessor the Gallardo that achieved the same volumes in 10 years, thus becoming the most successful Lamborghini of all time in terms of sales.

As expected, a substantial contribution to the increase of the global sale came from the Super SUV Urus, the best-in-class in its segment. In its first full year of market availability the sales number increased by 182% from 1,761 in 2018 to 4,962 units sold in 2019.

Beyond sales figures, Lamborghini outperformed all other key financial objectives in 2019.

For the year 2020, the company confirms a confident outlook. On a technological level, Lamborghini has decided to strategically develop hybrid variants for all next-generation super sports car models. Lamborghini also continues its strategy in 2020 of presenting new models and initiatives within exclusive and personalized settings and events for customers and media. In this context, Lamborghini will not be present at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show 2020.

