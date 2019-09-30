Lamborghini Sells 50 Units of Urus SUV Worth Rs 3 Crore in India Within 12 Months

Lamborghini is celebrating the delivery of the 50th Urus in India, making a new record for the fastest 50 deliveries within the first 12 months since the first Urus was delivered in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharad Agarwal, Head – Lamborghini India, said, ‘India was amongst the first few markets to launch Urus and we anticipated that Urus is going to drive our future growth in volumes. The Lamborghini Super SUV Urus offers the driving dynamics and emotions true to Lamborghini DNA and has the versatility of an SUV that addresses the challenge that we have in India, in terms of infrastructure. Over 70% of the Urus customers are first time buyers of the brand and with the Urus added to the Lamborghini model range, it continues to expand our reach to new geographies in India.

The Lamborghini Urus sports a new front-mounted, 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 hp (478 kW) at 6,000 rpm, maximum 6,800 rpm, and 850 Nm of maximum torque already at 2,250 rpm. With 162.7 hp/l the Urus claims one of the highest specific power outputs in its class and the best weight-to-power ratio at 3.38 kg/hp.

The Urus accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 12.8 seconds and with a top speed of 305 kmph, it is the fastest SUV available. Braking is no less impressive: the Urus decelerates from 100 km/h to 0 in 33.7 m.

The Urus has up to six driving modes. The Tamburo driving mode selector on the centre console controls all dynamic vehicle systems and allows the selection of driving dynamics according to surface conditions or drivers’ preference, via STRADA, SPORT and CORSA as well the additional NEVE (snow) mode. As an option, two further off-road settings are offered: TERRA (off-road) and the Urus is undoubtedly a Lamborghini, taking cues from the LM002 as well as the super sports cars that are fundamental to Lamborghini heritage like the Miura, Murciélago and Countach. Urus also has characteristics that resemble that of the Aventador and some that are emotive of the Huracán.

