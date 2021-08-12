Lamborghini Shares More Teaser Images of New-Generation Countach Supercar

Luxury car maker Lamborghini has released pictures of the front fascia of its upcoming offering Countach. The Italian supercar manufacturer posted the images on social media. From the first look of the vehicle it can easily be said that the car maker is eyeing to reintroduce the iconic Lamborghini supercar with the new generation four wheeler. In the picture shared on Instagram, the nose of the soon to be launched car, transparent rear profile and black fuel filler cap are visible.

The brand posted the carousel of images with a caption that reads, “Great creations are born from great traditions. Traditions that are filled with inspirational stories, discoveries, breakthroughs, twists and turns, passing down a unique heritage. Traditions that have embraced change and innovation. Our latest creation was born from this tradition. Stay tuned to discover the new Lamborghini Countach.”

Even though the entire design of the car has not been revealed till now, one can safely conclude that the front portion of the four wheeler makes an impressive style statement. As per various media reports the Countach is going to have a bit of retro feel which will be paired with the latest technologies for performance purposes. On a closer look one can spot ‘Countach’ written on the slim grille.

A different image shows the engine bay of the car which is home to a gold-accented V12 motor. Even though the brand has not confirmed any details about the engine of the soon to be launched four wheeler, the presence of gold-accented V12 motor now stands confirmed with the latest teaser.

In the last picture of the series there is an engine air intake behind the cockpit. Another thing which adds to the style and premium look and feel of the car is the black fuel filler cap.

Meanwhile, Lamborghini has not confirmed any timeline regarding the release of the much awaited car. There is also no information regarding the India launch of the four-wheeler.

