Lamborghini Sian Roadster Hypercar Unveiled, Meet the World's Most Powerful Open-Top Production Car

Lamborghini has unveiled the drop-top version of the Sian Hybrid hypercar. The car dethrones the Ferrari 812 GTS as the most powerful soft-top production car in the world, outputting 808bhp that usurps the former’s 780hp.

Only 19 examples of the car will be built, making it much more exclusive than the red ones from Italy. Like its hard-top sibling, the Roadster takes its 774bhp from the same Aventador’s naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine tuned to output more. This is married to a 34bhp 48V electric motor integrated into the gearbox for zero-emission low-speed manoeuvres.

The new electric motor also flattens the hypercar’s acceleration curve, providing enough torque to fill up the gearchanges and mitigate the effects of deceleration. An added benefit of the same, as the company says, is that “the pilot will feel only the pull backward of acceleration, eliminating uncomfortable jerking movements”.

This means that the Sian can breach a ton quicker than the conventionally powered Aventador SVJ Roadster’s 2.9 seconds. The car’s top speed has been capped to 349kmph. While we are unsure about the exact weight figures, the car is speculated to tip the scale at a little below 1650kg. Hence, we have no indication yet of how much heavier hard-top is for comparison.

While revealing its hard-top sibling, Lamborghini claimed that the addition of an electric crutch has not affected its V12 motor’s trademark sound in any way. Both versions of the Sian can also call upon a supercapacitor power storage unit that can store up to 10 times more power than a conventional lithium-ion battery. This will be used to provide instant torque boosts while travelling at speeds up to 130kmph.

On the outside, the Sian sports trademark unaltered design cues, including the six Countach-inspired brake lights, hexagonal exhaust exits, Y-shaped headlights and gaping air intakes at the front and side.

Each of the 19 examples will be built to the owner’s desired specifications by the company’s Ad Personam personalisation arm, with the option to choose from a range of exterior and interior colours and finishes, and even have the 3D-printed air vents inscribed with the owner’s initials.

