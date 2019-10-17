Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Lamborghini Sold Over 14,000 Huracan in 5 Years, More Than the Gallardo in a Decade

While the Lamborghini Gallardo was manufactured for a decade, from 2003 till 2013, but the Huracan surpassed its sales in half the time.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 17, 2019, 4:32 PM IST
Lamborghini Sold Over 14,000 Huracan in 5 Years, More Than the Gallardo in a Decade
Lamborghini Huracan Avio. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)

Lamborghini has sold a whopping 14,022 Huracans since its launch five years ago, surpassing the sales of its predecessor, Gallardo in one decade. Notably, production of Lamborghini Huracan began in 2014, while the luxury carmaker manufactured Gallardos between 2003 and 2013. According to a report in Autoblog, the year-on-year sales of Lamborghini cars rose for the eighth straight time in 2018 with the Urus SUV luring many new and prospective buyers. There is quite a possibility that the electric 2+2 as a fourth model could fillip Lamborghini in the coming days.

According to Formacar, the Huracan series currently is undergoing a mid-generational refresh. The modified Huracan Evo and Spyder made their debut earlier this year, and are powered with updated 5.2-liter V10 engine rated at 640 hp (477 kW). Again, as per Autoblog, Lamborghini might cap production of Urus at 8,000 units for 2020 in order to maintain exclusivity. The report further said that in the first half of 2019, Lamborghini sold 4,553 cars of which the Huracan accounted for around 26 per cent. The sales number represents a 96 per cent increase compared to the same time period in 2018.

Debuted in 2014 as a coupe, the Huracan line has expanded quite a bit of modification in terms of styles and performance levels. There's the rear-wheel-drive or RWD model, the EVO, the Performante, and the Spyder variants. According to Autoblog, the 14,022nd car built is a Huracan EVO coupe wearing a Grigio Titans paint scheme and was purchased by a customer in Korea.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
