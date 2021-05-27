Lamborghini Squadra Corse Unveils New Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2, To Race in 2022 Season

After a wait of nearly seven years, Lamborghini recently unveiled an extensively updated version of its Huracan Super Trofeo series race car. The Italian luxury sportscar manufacturer’s latest iteration, aptly named the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2, is essentially an upgrade to the track-only EVO version. Meanwhile, Lamborghini's motorsport division – Squadra Corse revealed that the EVO2 will be used across each of the three continental Lamborghini series, starting with the 2022 season.

The company also revealed that their main priority was to fine-tune the aerodynamics and make the new body sleeker than the previous models. The new Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 takes the design of the previous versions and transforms them into an extreme machine with new styling elements that may debut on road cars in the near future.

Among the several tweaks it gets slimmer LED lights at the front and rear, that complement the charging bull brand’s hexagonal design theme. While the front spoiler’s pronounced ‘omega’ lip joins the carbon-fibre fins, strikingly similar to that of the Super Trofeo Omologata. Also new are the air curtain intakes that optimise airflow even more than before, just like the carbon fibre rear wing. Although a closer look at the EVO2’s frame reveals a bit of Countach inspiration to the design.

The braking system designed and developed by Squadra Corse, have undergone changes too as the steel front discs peeking through have been increased from 380 to 390mm. Calipers have also been modified, they now boast of pads which have a larger surface area, ensuring better braking performance. Powering the new beast is a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 unit that churns out 612 bhp to the rear wheels. It is also mated with a sequential six-speed X-Trac gearbox, combined with rear-wheel drive.

The Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 makes its official debut on May 28, 2021 in Le Castellet, in Southeastern France. The date also marks the occasion of the second round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe. Pricing of the new EVO2 for the European market starts off at €250,000 (approx. Rs 2.22 crore) excluding taxes.

