Lamborghini Supercar Worth Rs 17.7 Crore Catches Fire Due to Heavy Modification - Watch Video
Although fire services were quick to douse the flames and no one was injured in the fire, they could not save the expensive vehicle from turning into a melted mess.
Modified Lamborghini Aventador Catches Fire. (Image source: Twitter/HasiciPraha)
In his attempts at modifying his Lamborghini Aventador, a Czech Republic man ended up burning and destroying the limited-edition vehicle. The supercar equipped with a 6.5-litre V12 engine and cost him reportedly $2.5 million. In a bid to increase its maximum power from 515 kW to an astounding 950 kW, the car’s owner gave the task to supercar tuner Mansory, reported Driven.co.
The acclaimed tuner added a ‘Carbonado’ or twin turbos on top of the V12 engine. The heat associated with hyping the power was not factored in, which left the luxurious supercar to be burned completely in a tunnel, the report added.
Although fire services were quick to douse the flames and no one was injured in the fire, they could not save the expensive vehicle from turning into a melted mess.
Video clips and pictures of the car getting reduced to a wreck were widely shared and people could not help but hope that the owner had his asset insurance-secured.
Požár je pod kontrolou, dohašujeme. Zplodiny odvětrává systém tunelu. Jednalo se o sportovní vozidlo. pic.twitter.com/yQIAL048AH— Hasiči Praha 🚒 (@HasiciPraha) January 16, 2020
Hasičský vyšetřovatel na místě potvrdil, že příčinou požáru byla technická závada. Škoda přesáhne pět milionů korun. pic.twitter.com/Bo664qWd0Q— Hasiči Praha 🚒 (@HasiciPraha) January 16, 2020
Požár byl uhašen. Na místě je hasičský vyšetřovatel, příčinou požáru byla pravděpodobně technická závada. Spolupracujeme s @PolicieCZ, která řídí dopravu. Nikdo nebyl zraněn. pic.twitter.com/5MIYAGT8Y9— Hasiči Praha 🚒 (@HasiciPraha) January 16, 2020
The report further stated that a 'technical defect' was at fault and experts estimated the total damage at around $500,000.
Mansory's website states that the twin-turbo facility was limited to only six production units. These cars featured complete carbon fibre bodywork, bespoke interiors and the raving engine. This allowed the Lamborghini to hit 100km/hour from a standstill in just 2.6 seconds.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Nexon Electric First Drive Review – Made-In-India Wonder
- Bharti Singh Admits it's 'Lot of Fun' Flirting with Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan
- Happy Birthday Sushant Singh Rajput: From Kai Po Che to Chhichhore, How Taking Risks Paid off for Him
- After 'Zomato Eats Uber', Confused Foodies Storm Twitter with Spicy Questions and Hot Memes
- FASTag Recharge Now Made Easier by PhonePe, Google Pay And BHIM: Here is How