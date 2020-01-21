Lamborghini Supercar Worth Rs 17.7 Crore Catches Fire Due to Heavy Modification - Watch Video

In his attempts at modifying his Lamborghini Aventador, a Czech Republic man ended up burning and destroying the limited-edition vehicle. The supercar equipped with a 6.5-litre V12 engine and cost him reportedly $2.5 million. In a bid to increase its maximum power from 515 kW to an astounding 950 kW, the car’s owner gave the task to supercar tuner Mansory, reported Driven.co.

The acclaimed tuner added a ‘Carbonado’ or twin turbos on top of the V12 engine. The heat associated with hyping the power was not factored in, which left the luxurious supercar to be burned completely in a tunnel, the report added.

Although fire services were quick to douse the flames and no one was injured in the fire, they could not save the expensive vehicle from turning into a melted mess.

Video clips and pictures of the car getting reduced to a wreck were widely shared and people could not help but hope that the owner had his asset insurance-secured.

Požár je pod kontrolou, dohašujeme. Zplodiny odvětrává systém tunelu. Jednalo se o sportovní vozidlo. pic.twitter.com/yQIAL048AH — Hasiči Praha 🚒 (@HasiciPraha) January 16, 2020

Hasičský vyšetřovatel na místě potvrdil, že příčinou požáru byla technická závada. Škoda přesáhne pět milionů korun. pic.twitter.com/Bo664qWd0Q — Hasiči Praha 🚒 (@HasiciPraha) January 16, 2020

Požár byl uhašen. Na místě je hasičský vyšetřovatel, příčinou požáru byla pravděpodobně technická závada. Spolupracujeme s @PolicieCZ, která řídí dopravu. Nikdo nebyl zraněn. pic.twitter.com/5MIYAGT8Y9 — Hasiči Praha 🚒 (@HasiciPraha) January 16, 2020

The report further stated that a 'technical defect' was at fault and experts estimated the total damage at around $500,000.

Mansory's website states that the twin-turbo facility was limited to only six production units. These cars featured complete carbon fibre bodywork, bespoke interiors and the raving engine. This allowed the Lamborghini to hit 100km/hour from a standstill in just 2.6 seconds.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.