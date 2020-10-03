Lamborghini Teases Upcoming Track-Based Supercar That Will Come Without a Roof

Automobile giant Lamborghini is all set to introduce a new sports car that has no top and windshield. The Italian luxury sports car manufacturer released a photo of a camouflaged prototype, giving car enthusiasts something to ponder on.

According to the reports, the psychedelic wrap features the words, ‘attenzione: macchina veloce aperta," which means "warning: fast open car’ in Italian on the passenger door. It likely will be close to the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12, unveiled in early 2020 had similar features, adding to co-incidental speculation of an open-top limited-edition supercar from Lamborghini.

However, its full design remains hidden, with silhouette vaguely reminds of the Aventador J. Technical specifications too have not been announced, however, the SCV12 connection points to the power derived from a V12 that develops over 830 horsepower. While numerous aerodynamic features keep the Lamborghini’s four wheels on the ground, Carbon fibre body is used to keep the weight in check.

Additional details are awaited from Lamborghini in the coming weeks. However, reports suggest the limited-edition drop-top will not be released for the street. As usual, few lucky owners will have the rare opportunity to pace it through in a series of global events organized by the brand.

For the unversed, automobile company Lamborghini S.p.A. is an Italian brand and manufacturer of luxury sports cars and SUVs. Founded by Italian industrialist Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1948, who started his business as a manufacturer of tractors and quickly rose to become a leader in agricultural equipment. In 1963, he founded a state-of-the-art factory luxury car company ‘Automobil Lamborghini,’ to produce some of the fastest, expensive and most sought-after sports cars in history.

A car with the raging bull as its logo has only produced 21 models up until 2018. With their boundary-pushing design and engineering in a short span of time, Lamborghini continues to challenge other automakers that have been around nearly twice as long.