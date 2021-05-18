Lamborghini has announced an electrification drive for the brand under the initiative ‘Direzione Cor Tauri’. The environmental sustainability route that will lead Lamborghini to the decarbonization of its future models is a three-step process as explained by Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. What it essentially means is that the iconic Supercar maker from Sant’Agata, Italy will go fully-hybrid by 2025 and will also launch its first fully all-electric supercar by the end of the decade.

Just so you know, Cor Tauri is the Latin term for heart of the Bull and is also the brightest star of the constellation of Taurus. While the CEO of Lamborghini says they will go electric by 2025, the transition will be towards hybrid vehicles, which means all the Lamborghini cars will have hybrid powertrain.

Lamborghini currently retails three models globally, Aventador, Huracan and Urus. The fourth car will be an all electric model with production model hitting the road as late as 2030. In between. Lamborghini will convert all its existing models to hybrid ones. For the same, Lamborghini has announced a massive € 1.5 billion investment.

Here’s the three step strategy being laid by Lamborghini-

Celebration of the internal combustion engine (2021-2022)

The first step will be distinguished by the development of internal combustion engines for models that pay tribute to the brand’s history and to its iconic products of past and present.

Hybrid transition (by the end of 2024)

In 2023, the first hybrid model will be launched and the entire range will be electrified by the end of 2024. This stage pursues the target of reducing CO2 emissions by 50% starting from the beginning of 2025, and what will guide the hybrid transition will be an investment of over € 1.5 billion allocated in four years, the biggest investment of Lamborghini’s history.

First Full Electric Lamborghini (second half of the decade)

The future fourth full electric model will be launched by the end of 2030.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: “Lamborghini’s electrification plan is a change of course that was made necessary by a radically changed context, in which we want to give our contribution by continuing to reduce environmental impact with tangible projects.”

