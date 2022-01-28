Lamborghini to Launch First Fully Electric Model in 2028; Hybrid Only Lineup by 2025

Another supercar brand has announced plans for electrification, and this time it’s the Italians. Earlier this week, Bentley, too, had announced plans for the brand’s electric future. While the Brits are looking at 2025 for their first fully electric car, Lamborghini has set the timeline for 2028. That’s right, the first all-electric Lambo will arrive six years from now, which is quite a long time away. These announcements were made recently by Chief Executive Stephan Winkelmann.

Lamborghini, which is a part of the Volkswagen Group, has taken a cautious approach to the whole idea of electrification. Winkelmann had said last year that the brand’s first fully electric car model would appear in the second half of the decade. Part of this electrification process will begin next year, with the hybrid version of the Aventador which will come with V12 paired with a plug-in hybrid system, which will give it an electric-only mode.

Soon after that, the Urus will also get a hybrid version. There will be an update to the Urus line-up, which naturally will get a hybrid version, similar to the one on the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. Post that, Lamborghini will bring a hybrid Huracan to the mix. It could also see a combination of the V10 engine with a hybrid system, as the Aventador mentioned earlier. However, Lamborghini’s first fully electric model will be a four-seater coupé sport utility (SUV), with a nod to the tradition of grand tourers (GTs).

Winkelmann reiterated Lamborghini would make its entire lineup hybrid in two or three years. This timetable, however, puts Lamborghini behind rival Ferrari, which has already rolled out three hybrid models and has promised to have a battery-electric car by 2025.

Winkelmann also said sales volumes for this year were expected to be in line with those of last year when the brand shipped 8,405 cars.

(With inputs from Reuters)

