Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Lamborghini to Study Stress on Material in Space, Partners with International Space Station

Lamborghini is sending carbon fibre samples to the International Space Station for testing. This information will be applicable in automobile manufacturing.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 30, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lamborghini to Study Stress on Material in Space, Partners with International Space Station
Lamborghini is sending carbon fiber samples to the International Space Station for testing. (AFP Relaxnews)

Lamborghini is collaborating with the International Space Station to study the effects of extreme stress on five different composite materials. Lamborghini announced that on November 2, five carbon fibre samples created in-house will be travelling into space to be studied by researchers at the International Space Station. The project that led to this launch was initiated two years ago by Automobili Lamborghini and the Houston Methodist Research Institute to study "the biocompatibility of the composite materials to determine their possible use in prosthetic implants, but also in subcutaneous devices, taking advantage of their particular properties of lightweight, radio transparency and radio compatibility."

Information about the materials collected during this phase of the project is expected to have applications both within the automobile manufacturing and the biomedical fields. Lamborghini is the first automobile manufacturer to use the ISS to conduct research on carbon fibre materials. The composite samples will be on board the space station for half a year, enduring tests that subject them to temperatures ranging from -40 to over 200 degrees Celsius, as well as extreme amounts of ultraviolet radiation and gamma rays. When the samples return to Earth, Lamborghini and the Houston Methodist Research Institute will study how the materials have changed over their stay in space. The samples are scheduled to launch into space on November 2.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram