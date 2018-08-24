English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Lamborghini Unveils Aventador SVJ, More Potent Version of SV With 770 HP Power
The first customers will take delivery of the new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ at the beginning of 2019 with a suggested retail price of USD 517,770.00 (GGT Included).
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. (Image: Lamborghini)
Automobili Lamborghini has unveiled the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in a worldwide premiere during Monterey Car Week in California at “The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering”. The new Aventador SVJ, where SV stands for Superveloce - meaning ‘superfast’ - takes the ‘Jota’ suffix, denoting its track and performance superiority. The Aventador SVJ has already claimed its position as the Nürburgring-Nordschleife production car record holder, completing the 20.6 km lap in just 6:44.97 minutes.
A special edition, named SVJ 63, is unveiled on the concept lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. It pays homage to Lamborghini’s founding year of 1963 and is limited to just 63 units.
Powered by the most powerful series production V12-engine, the car produces an increased 770 hp (566 kW) at maximum 8,500 rpm and 720 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm.
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ features most powerful series production engine. (Image: Lamborghini)
The dry weight of just 1,525 kg gives the SVJ a weight-to-power ratio of 1.98 kg/hp. The SVJ accelerates from standing to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 8.6 seconds. A top speed of more than 350 km/h is complemented by a braking distance of 100 km/h to 0 in 30 meters.
The SVJ is significantly enhanced in appearance compared to the Aventador S. From the front the car is wider and a new front bumper with integrated side fins features a new air intake and highlights the inclusion of Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA), Lamborghini’s patented active aerodynamics technologies.
A tri-dimensional air outlet on the hood directs airflow, improves both drag and downforce, and clearly alludes to the aerodynamic purpose of the SVJ’s design. The rear wing of the SVJ has been designed based on a new air foil; an optimized ALA 2.0 system; and side winglets to reduce turbulence while providing high downforce on the straight as well as in high speed corners.
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ cabin. (Image: Lamborghini)
With Lamborghini’s three driving modes, Strada, Sport and Corsa, as well as the EGO option allowing the driver to further customize his preferences for car set-up, the cockpit features Kombi graphics on the TFT digital dashboard display as well as showing live status of the ALA functions.
The first customers will take delivery of the new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ at the beginning of 2019 with suggested retail price of USD 517,770.00 (GGT Included).
