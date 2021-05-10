Lamborghini Urus SUV Catches ​Fire on Taiwan Freeway 8 Months After Purchase, Driver Escapes Unhurt

In a recent event in Taiwan, a Lamborghini Urus exploded into flames while driving on a freeway, but fortunately, the driver fled unhurt.A video has appeared on the internet that showcases a black Lamborghini Urus blazing by the side of a highway in Taiwan. According to the local report, the vehicle was running on a national freeway when the fire rose. The driverafter seeing the flames stopped the vehicle on the side of the road and hopped out of the car.

The video shows the vehicle burning furiously on the side of the road and by the time fire officials came and extinguished the flames, theUrus which sported a matte-black colour was turned to trash. The vehicle's owner said that he had purchased the SUV 8 months back and is clueless about what caused the fire.

A tow truck operator that was passing by witnessed the blazing vehicle and tried to help, utilising a fire extinguisher to douse the flames. However, the SUV continued to burn furiously, and after a while, only a worthless pile of plastic and metal remained at the place of the incident. The vehicle's owner comes as a 29-year-old businessman who escaped unhurt from the incident.

Also Watch:

Lamborghini Urus comes as one of the top-selling models of the company and accounted for 59.1 per cent of the supercar manufacturer's gross sales. The company sold 4,391 units across the globe.

The power monster sports a 4.0-litre, V8, twin-turbo engine that generates a maximum power of 650PS and a peak torque of 850 Nm according to gaadiwaadi.com .As per the primary investigation by Changhua County Fire Department, the blaze is considered to have sparked from a short circuit, which first resulted in a small flame that gradually made reached the fuel tank, after which the vehicle was entirely ravaged by the inferno.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here