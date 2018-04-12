Lamborghini Urus Concludes World Tour of 114 Cities in 4 Months

The URUS will reach a top speed of 305 kph (190 mph), can go from zero to 100 kph in 3.6 seconds and brake from 100 kph to zero in 33.7 metres. (Image: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini Urus, world’s first Super-SUV, concluded its journey around the world after having thrilled 114 cities in just four months. The journey started right after the debut of the company’s first SUV on September 4, 2017 in Sant’Agata Bolognese. The world’s first Super SUV was sent to explore 114 countries in four continents.The power, performance and versatility of the Lamborghini Urus SUV was showcased to 8,500 guests including customers, celebrities and media, who had the chance to see Urus in the flesh during regal events held at exclusive locations and entertaining presentations at Lamborghini dealerships.The Urus is built on the MLB platform that underpins the Audi Q7, Bentley Bentayga, and Porsche Cayenne. The Urus weighs at around 4,750 pounds (2,154 kilograms), making it a large vehicle.To give the Urus Lamborghini-like performance, there’s a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine that powers the hefty Urus to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.59 seconds when using launch control. Top speed is 186 mph (300 kph).The V8 produces a monstrous 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters). An eight-speed ZF automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels. 17.3-inch carbon ceramic rotors and 10-piston calipers sit at the front axle to provide stopping power.There are 7 driving modes that make Urus feel at home in every environment. The ANIMA Selector lets the driver choose the desired setup from the three on-road modes, STRADA, SPORT, CORSA, the three off-road modes, NEVE, TERRA, SABBIA, and the EGO mode redefining the vehicle’s dynamics, thus taking the driver’s experience to another level.The Lamborghini Urus, in a true sense, has opened new roads and possibilities for the coming SUVs and supercars.Also Watch: