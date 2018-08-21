Lamborghini Urus Gets Even More Special with Turquoise Chrome Full Body Wrap

Lamborghini has always been known for creating vehicles with a certain panache and flair, case in point, the Urus SUV. The Urus is the Italian manufacturer's second SUV, the earlier one being the unmistakable LM002. Apart from all this, the main reason for some to own a Lamborghini is exclusivity; pure and simple. Now imagine a Lamborghini Urus wearing a turquoise chrome full body wrap, exclusive much?Yianni, the owner of the Lamborghini Urus and London-based wrapping company Yiannimize, also has an Aventador S with the exact same turquoise wrap. As per the video released by Yiannimize, wrapping the Urus is no easy task and requires several hours of labour-intensive work to complete. In fact, the front and rear fascias, along with trim along the wheel arches, had to be removed for the process. Also, the SUV's roof received a gloss black wrap while the front and back fascias retained some black trim.As expected, the video ends with both the turquoise Aventador S and Urus coming together. This unique Urus is definitely for the ones who want exclusivity and flaunting it. It adds to the flair of the SUV and makes it that much more special to see and own.