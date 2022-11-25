Lamborghini Urus Performante Launched at Rs 4.22 Crore in India

Lamborghini India has launched the Urus Performante at a staggering Rs 4.22 Crore (ex-showroom, India) in the country. The high-performance had its world premiere earlier this year in August. Lamborghini Urus Performante set a new benchmark even before its launch by taking the Pikes Peak record for production SUVs crossing the finish line at 4,302 meters (14,115 ft) in 10:32.064 and beating the previous 2018 record of 10:49.902.

Also Read: Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Launched in India at Rs 4.04 Crore

Speaking on the occasion, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said “The Urus has been instrumental in opening new markets driving growth for the brand in India and we are therefore delighted to introduce it to our customers and fans. From breaking the record of being driven on the highest motorable road in the world – Umling La Pass at 19,300 ft above sea level, to setting new sales records for the brand in the local market with the delivery of 200th unit, the Urus is a truly bar-raiser."

Lamborghini Urus Performante makes extensive use of composite materials, and hence becoming the car with the highest number of carbon fiber parts in its segment. The roof in carbon fibre as an option is reminiscent of other Lamborghini models like Huracán Performante and Super Trofeo. In addition, the bonnet including air outlet is forged from lightweight carbon fiber in body colour or partially visible carbon fiber as an option. There is a newly-designed rear spoiler, inspired from the Aventador SVJ, which increases rear downforce of the Urus Performante by 38 percent.

The SUV rides on 22-inch forged lightweight wheels with titanium bolts and specially developed Pirelli tires. One can also opt for optional 23-inch wheels. The ground clearance has been reduced by 20 mm while the wheel track is broader by 16 mm. The overall length of the supercar has grown by 25 mm. The lower rear bumper and diffuser is also in carbon fiber with a lightweight titanium Akrapovič sports exhaust as standard. Other notable exterior highlights include black painted door handles, CFK air outlets over the bonnet and CFK spoiler lip.

The cabin features Nero Cosmus black Alcantara as standard with a new hexagonal seat stitching design. The black Alcantara/leather steering wheel is trimmed in matt black as well as the Aluminum interior trim in black anodized. With the optional “Dark Package”, the matt black treatment can be extended to other interior details including the lever of the Urus’ central ‘TAMBURO’, hosting controls such as the start/stop button and drive mode selector.

The Urus Performante is powered by a 5.2L V10 motor which generates top power of 648 bhp, an increase by 15 bhp. The weight of the SUV has gone down by 47 kg as it does a 0-100kmph sprint in merely 3.3 seconds. It has a peak torque performance of 850 Nm between 2,300-4,500 rpm. The Urus Performante clocks a top speed of 306 kmph. It comes with various driving modes namely Strada, Sport, Corsa and Rally.

Read all the Latest Auto News here