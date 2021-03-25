Lamborghini Urus Super SUV Sets High-Speed Record on Ice at Lake Baikal, Reached 298 Kmph

Automobili Lamborghini has set a Land Speed Record on the ice of the Lake Baikal during the Days of Speed. Lamborghini, which took part for the first time at the speed fest with the Urus Super SUV has set the 1,000-meter record, at 114 km/h average speed from a standing start. Piloted by the 18-time Days of Speed Russian record-holder Andrey Leontyev, the maximum recorded speed of the Urus during the record-breaking sprint was 298 km/h, despite significant warming of the ice on the world’s deepest lake.

During the practice runs, the reached a maximum speed of 302 km/h. Official data registered by the FIA and the RAF (Russian Automobile Federation) will be published in April. The annual Days of Speed festival was held between 10 and 13 March. Organised by LAV-racing company, this official sports event is dedicated to setting record speeds on ice. The event strictly adheres to all regulations of the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) and RAF (Russian Automobile Federation).

"Lamborghini always sets ambitious and bold goals, reinforcing the unparalelled performance benchmarks we set for our products and endorsing the innate innovation and technical prowess of our super sports cars. This extreme challenge has once again proven that the Urus Super SUV delivers the inherent performance expected of a Lamborghini in terms of acceleration and top speed as well as handling, to unlock any road: be it a highway, off-road route or even ice. We are excited to see the Urus’ official results published," commented Konstantin Sychev, Head of Lamborghini Eastern Europe and CIS.

The Lamborghini Urus features a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 hp at 6,000 rpm (maximum 6,800 rpm), producing maximum torque of 850 Nm at 2,250 rpm. With 162.7 hp/l the Urus claims one of the highest specific power outputs in its class and the best weight-to-power ratio at 3,38 kg/hp. The Urus accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 12,8 seconds and with a top speed of 305 km/h, it is one of the fastest Super SUVs available.