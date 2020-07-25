Lamborghini Urus SUV Touches 10,000 Sales-Mark Globally in Just Two Years of Production

Two years after its introduction, the 10,000th unit of the Lamborghini Urus SUV exited the production line recently. The model with chassis number 10,000, destined for Russia, has rolled out in the new Nero Noctis Matt (black) colour, combined with the carbon-fibre package and two-tone Ad Personam interiors in black and orange, complemented by carbon-fibre components.

The Lamborghini Urus sports a new front-mounted, 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 hp (478 kW) at 6,000 rpm, maximum 6,800 rpm, and 850 Nm of maximum torque already at 2,250 rpm. With 162.7 hp/l the Urus claims one of the highest specific power outputs in its class and the best weight-to-power ratio at 3.38 kg/hp.

The Urus accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 12.8 seconds and with a top speed of 305 kmph, it is the fastest SUV available. Braking is no less impressive: the Urus decelerates from 100 km/h to 0 in 33.7 m.

The Urus has up to six driving modes. The Tamburo driving mode selector on the centre console controls all dynamic vehicle systems and allows the selection of driving dynamics according to surface conditions or drivers’ preference, via STRADA, SPORT and CORSA as well the additional NEVE (snow) mode. As an option, two further off-road settings are offered: TERRA (off-road) and the Urus is undoubtedly a Lamborghini, taking cues from the LM002 as well as the super sports cars that are fundamental to Lamborghini heritage like the Miura, Murciélago and Countach. Urus also has characteristics that resemble that of the Aventador and some that are emotive of the Huracán.