Lamborghini's First Electric Vehicle to Get 2+2 GT Configuration, Launch in 2027: Report

After recording the second-best year in terms of both turnover and number of cars delivered, Lamborghini is set for an electrifying second half of the decade. The Italian luxury sportscar maker had announced an investment of Euro 1.5 billion for its electrification goals earlier this year. The company aims to introduce four new models leading up to its first all-electric model by the second half of this decade.

According to an Automotive News report, the process of creating an EV has already begun and suggests that Lamborghini’s new all-electric model could be a grand tourer with a 2+2 seating arrangement. Although very little is known about the upcoming vehicle, the report also mentioned that the model is being developed in collaboration with Porsche and Audi. It is also being speculated Lamborghini’s new EV car will most likely be built on the all-electric Scalable System Platform (SSP) which is expected to be launched between 2025 and 2027.

Furthermore, the SSP-based model is being touted as the successor of MEB and PPE all-electric architectures that are used today, but also MQB, MSB and MLB architectures which are currently used for internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Earlier, Volkswagen – Lamborghini’s parent company had mentioned that the SSP architecture which is expected to go into production in the year 2026 will be a highly scalable platform as it is anticipated that more than 40 million vehicles will be built on it.

While the Italian supercar manufacturer has successfully managed to keep the details of the EV including information related to electric motors and battery specs it intends to use, under wraps. Lamborghini rolled out its highly-anticipated Countach LPI 800-4 supercar in a hybrid form, last month. The new model sports an aspirated V12 6.5 litre engine coupled with the company’s hybrid supercapacitor technology.

The supercar also has a 48-volt e-motor mounted directly on the gearbox. While the V12 itself generates 780hp, the electric motor develops 34hp. The combined power output of the supercar is about 803 hp, which is then sent to all four wheels via a permanent all-wheel-drive system. Predictably, Lamborghini has developed only 112 units of the latest Countach.

