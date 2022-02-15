Lamborgini Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule Arrives in India, First Unit Delivered in Chennai

Lamborghini has introduced the Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule in India. The Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule is an exclusive customisation option, which is a mix of bright and bold colours, realized in a matte paint exterior with complementary interior colour and trim options. This new entry also marked the delivery of the country’s first Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule in the exterior colour Arancio Livrea to a customer in Chennai. The car was a valentine’s day gift from a father for his daughter on this special day.

Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India said, “We are excited to bring our V10 super sports car the Huracán EVO Fluo Capsule to India, where it adopts a striking exterior bicolour scheme that animates the car’s dynamism and underscores its presence on the road. The Huracán series has made an excellent run in the Indian market amongst our segment of consumers. With the addition of the Huracán EVO Fluo Capsule, it will allow our growing clientele the opportunity to customize and stamp their individuality and personality on their Lamborghini.”

The Huracan Evo Fluo comes in five exterior and interior configurations in Verde Shock (green), Arancio Livrea (orange), Celeste Fedra (blue), Arancio Dac (orange) and Giallo Clarus (yellow) combine with a matt black roof, front bumper and side skirts, bringing an additional layer of variety and personalization to the already well-equipped Ad Personam program. Details of the matt black components are picked out in the new fluo colours, such as a coloured line on the black wing mirrors and vertical coloured lines on the rear splitter, lending the car a sporty yet glamorous personality.

In the full-black interior, new sports seats are optional alternatives to the standard comfort seats, in Alcantara or leather unicolour with an EVO Sportivo trim. The Start & Stop button cover and the Lamborghini shield embroidered on the headrest are finished in one of the five new fluorescent colours matching the exterior tones. Mechanically, the Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule remains exactly the same as the standard Huracan Evo.

It’s powered by a 5.2-litre, V10 engine that produces 640PS and 600Nm of torque, and is paired with a seven-speed DCT, which can further be had with all-wheel or rear-wheel drivetrain options.

